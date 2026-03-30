The Amathole House of Traditional Leaders has reacted to the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko in KuGompo City

Prince Xhanti Sigcawu criticised the coronation during a protest organised by March and March on 30 March 2026

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Prince Sigcawu's comments and the situation in the city

A mass gathering was held to protest the coronation of a Nigerian king in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape. Image: News24/7 Update

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE - The Amathole House of Traditional Leaders has called on the government to deport all those involved in the coronation of a Nigerian king in Kugompo City (East London).

Videos surfaced on social media in March 2026, showing the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko. The Nigerian, who has been living in South Africa for years, was reportedly crowned with the title ‘Igwe Ndigbo Na East London’.

The coronation sparked outrage in South Africa, leading to a massive march in the city on 30 March 2026, as organisations, traditional leaders, and some political parties gathered to protest the coronation.

The march in Kugompo City was held in protest over the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko. Image: Rich Malume

Source: Facebook

Amathole House of Traditional Leaders objects to the coronation

Speaking about the coronation, Prince Xhanti Sigcawu from the Amathole House of Traditional Leaders expressed frustration that a foreign national could claim to be a king in South Africa.

“I’m pissed off that Nigerians could come here and claim to have a king here,” Prince Sigcawu said during the march. He called on the government to deport those who participated in the coronation of Chief Eziko, saying it undermined the authority of local kings.

He added that the AmaXhosa Royal Family will fight to protect the sovereignty of the people of the Eastern Cape and the AmaXhosa territory.

“It is totally unacceptable, we cannot allow our sovereignty to be undermined by whoever, not necessarily directing this to Nigerians. So, we are just putting it out to everyone throughout the world to know that this is the territory of Obakosa, and no one must undermine that,” he stated.

Marchers joined by KZN contingent

The protests, which were organised by March and March, have not only attracted members of political parties and traditional houses, but also a contingent from KwaZulu-Natal.

Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakhelumthakathi were spotted at the front of the march, chanting and protesting.

Some of the members from KZN reportedly went to shops owned by foreign nationals, demanding that they close up.

The incident added tension to what was billed as a peaceful march, as marchers were making their way to the city hall to raise concerns about the coronation.

South Africans react to Prince Sigcawu’s comments

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Prince Sigcawu’s calls for individuals to be deported.

Joe Black.ZA stated:

“What a useless reactionary Prince. He was supposed to have halted the whole nonsense before it was done.”

@t_junction1 stated:

“We are not angry enough. We allow nonsense to happen in front of our eyes. You don't need a strike to remove someone from your house.”

@Galaxy_Keyboard said:

“They must respect local traditions or pack their bags. Claiming kingship in a land that isn’t yours? The audacity is shocking. Kuhamba kubona.”

@Mhlontlo10 noted:

“A very late response, the damage is already done. The best they could do is to enforce the deportation of that king and close his businesses.”

@GATSHENISAM asked:

"What are you doing about it?Talk is cheap."

Other stories about the march against the king

Briefly News has covered several angles around the march against the coronation of the king, especially focusing on the aftermath of it.

The peaceful protest in KuGompo City soon turned violent after citizens ran through the streets, stoning vehicles and setting some alight.

A man was left devastated after he discovered that his car had been vandalised by angry residents during the protest in KuGompo City.

Looters targeted an Eastern Cape butchery after a peaceful protest turned violent in KuGompo City.

Source: Briefly News