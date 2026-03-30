Looters Target Eastern Cape Butchery During Anti-Nigerian King March
- A protest against the installation of the King of Nigerians in the Eastern Cape has taken an unexpected turn, as chaos broke out
- Communities marched in KuGompo City after the Nigerian community celebrated the installation of a leader, which had been disrupted in the province
- Protesters targeted businesses, and a butchery's truck, which was filled with meat, was looted during the protest
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
KUGOMPO, EASTERN CAPE— A butchery was looted as chaos erupted during a march in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, on 30 March 2026.
According to Eyewitness News, looters targeted a small business in the area during a march opposing the installation of the Nigerian King in KuGompo City earlier in March. Looters made their way into the butchery and left with handfuls of goods, including meat, soft drinks, and other grocery items. No police can be seen in the video.
This is a developing story.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za