A protest against the installation of the King of Nigerians in the Eastern Cape has taken an unexpected turn, as chaos broke out

Communities marched in KuGompo City after the Nigerian community celebrated the installation of a leader, which had been disrupted in the province

Protesters targeted businesses, and a butchery's truck, which was filled with meat, was looted during the protest

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A butchery was looted in the Eastern Cape. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KUGOMPO, EASTERN CAPE— A butchery was looted as chaos erupted during a march in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, on 30 March 2026.

According to Eyewitness News, looters targeted a small business in the area during a march opposing the installation of the Nigerian King in KuGompo City earlier in March. Looters made their way into the butchery and left with handfuls of goods, including meat, soft drinks, and other grocery items. No police can be seen in the video.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News