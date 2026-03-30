Violence Erupts in KuGompo City As Protesters Set Vehicles Alight During March Against Nigerian King
- A peaceful protest in KuGompo City soon turned violent after citizens ran through the streets, stoning vehicles and setting some alight
- The marchers were part of a group protesting the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, who was recently crowned Igwe Ndigbo Na East London
- Police had to fire rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse, the crowds, who allegedly turned violent after a marcher was attacked
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
EASTERN CAPE - Violence has erupted in KuGompo City (formerly East London) during protests against the coronation of a Nigerian king.
The protest, organised by March and March, turned violent after a marcher was reportedly stabbed by foreign nationals. The protest was against the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko.
The Nigerian, who has been living in South Africa for years, was reportedly crowned with the title ‘Igwe Ndigbo Na East London’. Police raced to the scene and fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowds after they attacked vehicles and businesses in the aftermath of the march.
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Vehicles set alight and stoned
Protesters moved through the streets following the alleged stabbing of one marcher, throwing rocks at vehicles parked on the roadside.
Two vehicles were also set alight as marchers made their way through the city streets. Police are currently on scene, ensuring that marchers don’t reorganise and resume their activities. Tear gas canisters were also fired at angry citizens, as police travelled from street to street, trying to quell the mini uprisings as they broke out.
Marcher stabbed, allegedly by foreign nationals
The chaos erupted as the peaceful march was wrapping up. Organisers were addressing the crowd about their grievances when word came in that a marcher had been stabbed.
Amabutho leader, Phakelumthakathi, announced that a South African had been stabbed by a group of foreign nationals. Some media houses stated that the men were Nigerians, while others reported that they were Ethiopians.
The speech was paused to hunt down the perpetrators, with some alleging that there was a group of heavily armed foreign nationals who were opening fire at the marchers.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za