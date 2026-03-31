Police are following leads to arrest those behind the violent unrest in KuGompo City

Ten vehicles belonging to Ethiopian and Somalian shop owners were set alight during the protests

The violence, linked to the Igbo King coronation march, left 13 people injured

Police are following leads to arrest those behind the violent unrest in KuGompo City. Images: @Abramjee/X and Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —The fallout from yesterday’s violence in KuGompo City continues, as police look into how what was meant to be a peaceful protest took a dramatic turn.

According to SABC News, the National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, said the police are tracking down the people responsible for the violence during the protest organised by March to March.

More on the protest

During the unrest, ten vehicles belonging to Ethiopian and Somalian shop owners were set on fire.

The violence followed a march held after the coronation of a Nigerian Igbo king.

Masemola said the police are closing in on those behind the attacks.

“Damaging property is unnecessary. South Africans can protest, but only peacefully and without weapons. What happened yesterday was not acceptable. We know who was involved, and they will face the full force of the law. We will make sure each person is held responsible,” Masemola said.

Thirteen people were injured during the protests against the Igbo king’s coronation.

KuGompo City protest turned violent

Citizens ran through the streets, stoning vehicles and setting some alight during yesterday's protest in KuGompo city. Unconfirmed reports said that the protest turned violent after one of the protesters was stabbed, allegedly by a foreign national. Two vehicles were also set alight as marchers made their way through the city streets. Police fired tear gas canisters at angry citizens, as police travelled from street to street, trying to quell the mini uprisings as they broke out.

As violence broke out, criminals took the opportunity to loot a local butchery. Looters made their way into the butchery and left with handfuls of goods, including meat, soft drinks, and other grocery items. No police can be seen in the video that circulated on social media.

3 Articles on the coronation backlash

The Nigerian High Commission said it had taken note of the concerns expressed by South Africans on the KuGompo King coronation, particularly in the light of the country's established legal and cultural frameworks governing traditional leadership.

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) said the recent coronation of a Nigerian King in East London is not meant to challenge local traditional leaders.

CoGTA Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said SA will meet Nigeria over the alleged KuGompo coronation. The Nigerian High Commission has offered to visit and apologise while efforts to restore calm continue.

March and March's Jacinta Ngobese was joined by Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi at the protest. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called for the arrest of those who were behind the violence that broke out in KuGompo City in the Eastern Cape on 30 March 2026. The party also slammed suggestions that the coronation was ceremonial. The party’s spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, said the installation of the Nigerian king was irresponsible and led to a rightful and justified outcry by residents of KuGompo, the Eastern Cape, and the country.

Source: Briefly News