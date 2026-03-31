Nigerian Embassy Responds to Protestors: “Nigeria Loves SA”
- Nigerians in South Africa have spoken out about their love for the country
- Tensions between South Africans and Nigerians spilled over into violence after a march in the Eastern Cape
- South Africans protested outside the Nigerian Embassy, which communicated with some of the protesters
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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
PRETORIA, GAUTENG– The Nigerian Embassy in South Africa has expressed its appreciation for the South African culture as tensions between South Africans and Nigerians over the installation of a Nigerian King in the Eastern Cape have spilled over into violence.
Members of the Nigerian Embassy engaged with protesters outside the Nigerian Embassy in Pretoria on 31 March 2026. Journalist Sihle Mavuso posted a video of an embassy employee saying that Nigeria loves South Africa on his @ZANewsFlash X account. In the clip, the man said that the Nigerian government organised a concert in support of the liberation movement during apartheid. He added that both individual and collective Nigerians love South Africa.
“Nigeria does not support any irresponsibility. We will never support any illegality or anything that will harm the interests of South Africa,” he said.
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The representative said that Nigeria holds South Africa in high esteem.
Watch the video on X here.
Members of the Progressive Forces of South Africa gathered outside the Nigerian Embassy to protest the coronation of the Nigerian king in KuGompo, Eastern Cape, early in March. One of the representatives called for Nigerians to live peacefully. He said the Nigerian Embassy must be involved in the auditing of illegal immigrants, especially from Nigeria. The member remarked that it is the Nigerian Embassy's job to ensure that Nigerians follow immigration rules.
"Go talk to your people because we are angry," he said.
He slammed the alleged involvement of illegal immigrants in committing crimes in the country. He remarked that South Africa belongs to South Africa.
"We haven't enjoyed our freedom yet," he said in an interview with SABC News.
What did South Africans say?
Netizens in the comment section shared similar sentiments with the Progressive Forces of South Africa member.
Segogotlo said:
"Our nation has been insulted, and our sovereignty threatened."
Mr. Ayee asked:
"Why are you not reporting this to the police? The police must arrest criminals. This is as simple as that."
Arcturus remarked:
"One thing about South Africans is we don't sugarcoat things. We say it as it is, even if it comes off harsh."
Palare said:
"I blame law enforcement agencies and government officials who receive bribes with impunity. All the shenanigans would not have been happening."
MfanakaCijimpi said:
"All illegal foreigners must be deported."
Nigeria tells citizens to lay low
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Nigerian High Commission has issued a safety advisory for citizens. This was after protests erupted in the Eastern Cape.
The High Commission insisted that there was no coronation that took place and called on Nigerians in the country to remain law-abiding and pay respect to local laws.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za