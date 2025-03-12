A South African nuclear advocate shared an exciting video of her journey to visit the construction site of Egypt's first nuclear power plant

The El Dabaa nuclear power plant, currently being constructed by Russian state-owned company, will feature four VVER-1200 reactor types

South Africans flooded the comment section with pride and inspiration, with many noting the significance of seeing a Black woman making strides in the nuclear energy sector

A South African nuclear advocate took to TikTok to document her journey to Egypt where she visited the construction site of what will become the second commercial nuclear power plant on the African continent. The El Dabaa power plant, once completed, will be even larger than South Africa's Koeberg facility, which has been the continent's only commercial nuclear plant since 1984.

Content creator @princymthombeni, who describes herself as a "Nuclear Goddess" fighting energy poverty, shared the detailed vlog of her trip from OR Tambo International Airport to Alexandria, Egypt, where she not only attended a conference as a speaker but also got the rare opportunity to tour the massive construction site.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Journey to Egypt

In her video, @princymthombeni documented her entire journey starting with packing and heading to OR Tambo International Airport. She flew with Qatar Airways with a layover in Doha before continuing to Alexandria, Egypt. Upon arrival at Arab Airport in Alexandria, a three-hour taxi ride brought her to her hotel.

The nuclear advocate didn't just go to Egypt as a tourist but served as a speaker at a conference held at the historic Library of Alexandria. The library holds significant historical importance as it was once the ancient world's most important center of learning and research before being destroyed multiple times throughout history.

The most exciting part of @princymthombeni's journey was her visit to the El Dabaa nuclear power plant construction site, located about 320 kilometers northwest of Cairo. As she explained in her video, this facility is currently being built by Rosatom, the Russian state-owned company.

"This is going to be the second nuclear power plant on the African continent after Koeberg in Cape Town, South Africa," she mentioned in her video. "I'm very excited and this power plant is going to be even bigger than our Koeberg."

What makes the El Dabba project particularly impressive is its scale. According to @princymthombeni, more than 24,000 people are currently working on the construction site, making it the largest construction site on the African continent. The plant will feature four VVER-1200 reactor types, making Egypt the only country in the region with generation three exit technology.

South Africa's nuclear power history dates back to the mid-1940s, with the Koeberg plant near Cape Town commissioned in 1984-85. Koeberg generates approximately 5% of South Africa's electricity.

Reactions from South Africans

The informative vlog attracted positive reactions from South Africans who were impressed @princymthombeni's accomplishments in the nuclear energy field.

@Cornie gushed:

"These are the kind of content we should be seeing here on TikTok 🙏"

@Tino_Nhlapho appreciated the educational value:

"What an educational vlog🔥👌"

@Glenrose_Ntefeng_Hla expressed continental pride:

"Did we tell you that we are proud of you as a continent Sis👌👌👌"

@kayraa found inspiration in representation:

"A black woman doing big things🥹 I'm inspired 🫶🏽"

@Nqubeko_Mhlungu457 reflected on South Africa's missed opportunity:

"Pres Jacob Zuma once wanted to build one here with 3 reactors probably the first reactor would have been long commissioned and on load by now and load shedding would be the thing of the past 😔😔"

