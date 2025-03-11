“Her Weapon in the Future”: Internet Impressed As Little SA Girl Speaks Chinese

A little content creator named Linani, whose TikTok account is run by her mother Ziyanda, showed how she could speak one of the Chinese dialects

Ziyanda noted that her daughter was reciting a poem, which saw her naming a few Chinese surnames

A few members of the online community rushed to the comment section to share how impressed and proud they were of the girl speaking in another language

A South African girl living in Asia showed how she spoke in Chinese. Images: @ziyandaandlinani

Knowing more than just your mother tongue can be quite beneficial in one's life. A South African mother living in China shared that her daughter spoke the country's language, impressing many online viewers.

A multilingual star

Ziyanda, from the TikTok account @ziyandaandlinani, uploaded a video of her young daughter Linani reciting a poem about some of the Chinese surnames in one of the many dialects found in the Asian country.

The local duo have a large following on TikTok, where they share snippets of their lives overseas.

Ziyanda and Linani are living it up abroad. Images: @ziyandaandlinani

Dressed in her school uniform and with a lipstick stain on her cheek, which her proud mother had given her, the intelligent little Linani made no mistakes while the clip was being recorded.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

What dialect is mostly spoken in China?

While several dialects are spoken in China, the main one is Mandarin, also known as Pǔtōnghuà. According to the information hub Asian Society, nearly a billion people in China communicate in Mandarin.

Asian Society states that linguists split China between seven and 10 main language groups, with the largest being Mandarin. The other popular dialectal groups include Wu (Cantonese), Min and Yue.

Internet loves multilingual girl

A few social media users loved that Linani was, as her mother put it, "in her Chinese era" and paid her compliments in the post's comment section.

@esraspfj0cr told online community members:

"The future CEO of GWM South Africa."

@mainyar501 said to Ziyanda:

"Don't be surprised when she starts working as a translator in court back home in South Africa."

An impressed @user54667468 added in the comment section:

"This will open a lot of doors for her."

@bukelwamakasi, who loved the video they had seen on their For You Page, noted to the public:

"The language will be her weapon in the future."

@alungile.mathebe also attempted to learn the language and confessed:

"I tried Chinese last year but gave up. It is one difficult language."

@nkosielekhula shared their concerns in the comments, writing:

"I'm worried Linani will forget how to speak isiXhosa."

Ziyanda reassured the TikTokker:

"Never. Don't worry."

