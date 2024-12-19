Global site navigation

“The Beauty of God’s Creature”: SA Amazed by Peacock Only Responding to Zulu Language
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A beautiful animal amazed Mzansi when it ignored all forms of communication but the Zulu language 
  • A lady flexed her skills of talking to animals and went viral on TikTok by generating over one million views 
  • South Africans shared their opinions in a thread of over 2K comments and expressed their amazement 

Some people are excited by the random sighting of an animal, whether a wild one or a domestic animal, walking by.

Lady sings song for peacock
SA was amazed by a peacock strictly responding to the Zulu language. Image: @Alexander Spatari/Getty/ @mankabanhle515/TikTok
Recently, a guy spotted a deer somewhere in Gauteng and shared the footage on TikTok, which went viral.

SA amazed by peacock only responding to Zulu language

A Mzansi events manager and travel nerd spotted a peacock and could barely keep it together. She whipped out her phone and recorded the bird.

She tried so hard to make the animal reveal its colourful feathers but failed dismally until she started singing a famous Zulu song. The peacock snapped out of the silent treatment and responded to Thuli song.

It did a 360, showing off its majestic beauty like a model trying to sell a clothing line. The lady was proud of her efforts and geeked about her successful content creation strategy:

“Being Zulu is such a flex; even animals agree.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to peacock strictly responding to Zulu language 

Social media users were amazed by the bird and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@mnqobikweyama was amused:

“The peacock was like ‘That's my song’.”

@🙏🏼❤️ pointed out:

“The way it started ululating?”

@Ayakha ⭐️ could hear the peacock saying:

“Today, I’m going to show you my talent.”

@Lora was amazed:

“He even did a 360 turn.”

@Enhle! was moved by the video:

“How can you see such beauty and say God doesn’t exist? The Lord is my favourite artist! All Glory to Him.”

@MagabhuJnr VII highlighted:

“The day we understand how much connected we are to nature.”

@Azania Mpofu appreciated the moment:

“The beauty of God's creation.”

