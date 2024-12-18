“I Wasn’t Expecting That”: SA Pained by Lady Losing Baby Daddy While Pregnant With Their First Child
- A woman on TikTok shared how her pregnancy went, from finding out that she was carrying right until her baby shower
- The journey was quite rocky, but her support system held her down during the toughest of storms
- Social media users loved the lady’s vulnerability, but they wish things had turned out differently for her
A woman’s pain during her pregnancy was felt by many people across South Africa who followed her pregnancy story.
Palesa Mathale opened up about her journey to motherhood in a now-viral TikTok post that touched many people.
SA pained by lady losing baby daddy during pregnancy
Mathale tapped into her most vulnerable side and took Mzansi through her digital photo album. She shared a detailed story of how her man predicted her pregnancy when he took her out for their anniversary.
After speculating about it for a while, a doctor confirmed the news, and from there, the lovebirds prepared to welcome a baby. Unfortunately, the father-to-be died prematurely and left Mathale to go through the pregnancy alone.
Although things seemed rocky, the lady’s family and friends showed up for her and threw her a lovely baby shower to show that they were her village.
See the digital album below:
Mzansi reacts to lady’s losing baby prematurely
Social media users were pained by what Palesa had to go through and commented:
@Samu 💕 shared a touching message:
“He gave you a part of him to stay with before he departed, so essentially, he didn’t leave.”
@Luxury Beauté Bar was shocked by the plot twist:
“I wasn’t expecting that. I’m so so sorry, sis.”
@sharpay.za commented:
“The way my smile faded. I’m so sorry. Sending love and light.”
@Missy announced:
“This really hurt me.”
@🧸✨ was pained:
“Omg, Papa K, why? It’s always the ones that are willing to love and raise their children.”
@Ms vutomi Ngobs wrote:
“I was never ready for the plot twist.”
