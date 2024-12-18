A lady on TikTok inspired her TikTok followers after she shared her story of finally leaving a dreadful life behind

Sarah Ward resigned from a job that drained her with no backup plan but full faith that the Lord will eventually provide

Social media users were happy that things eventually worked out and that she received more than she hoped for

This time last year, Sarah was having a horrible time and finally decided to leave her dreadful job in Cape Town.

A woman shared her inspiring story of resigning from a toxic job. Image: @sarahjustineward

Source: TikTok

She moved back to Johannesburg with no real plan but was glad to find her peace away from her draining routine.

Lady’s blessings overflow after leaving draining job

This year, Sarah found herself in Cape Town but chilling in a luxurious hotel room that her new boss booked her into. She returned to a place that showed her flames, but this time on a business trip with a company that she enjoys working for.

Sarah enjoys PR packages from luxurious brands, including Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty. She could not stop preaching about the art of letting go to receive better:

“The power of restoration.”

Watch the video below:

SA inspired by lady who quit draining job for better life

Social media users applauded the hun for her leap of faith:

@girlinchrist quoted a biblical scripture:

“Romans 8:28 All things will work together for the good of those who love God. This is beautiful.”

@Dr Nurse (PhD)Aaliyah-Kukhanya felt the shift:

“Babe, the energy you exude right now is so different from Sarah from last year. That's the ‘but, God’ effect. I am so proud of you.”

@Sellah Ngaluka Chabe explained her story:

“I am currently in a dark place mentally, emotionally and physically. My faith is in God; he will restore what I have lost in his time. I keep telling myself that next year, this time, I will be good.”

@Gundo Muchocho wrote:

“I have such a similar testimony centred around moving to a different uni in a different city. The restoration God has done after making the decision? I am thriving where I am now!”

@worklifenobalanceoh announced:

“So happy for you, stranger. This has been my year. God is showing off with me.”

3 more feel-good stories by Briefly News

Social media users moved by mom’s powerful praises for soldier daughter

SA reacts to mom praising daughter for buying car in viral TikTok

Mzansi happy for hun gifted with luxurious mansion by husband

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News