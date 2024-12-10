South Africans were moved by a mother's reaction to her daughter purchasing a brand-new car

The lady drove all the way to her mom's house to show off her big girl purchase with the rest of her family

Social media users were melted by the pure joy she received from her loved ones and showered her with more praise in the comments

Mzansi people love celebrating each other's victories, no matter how small or big. A win is a win.

A young lady celebrated her hard work by ending the year with a brand-new car, which made South Africans proud.

SA reacts to mom praising daughter for buying car

A Mzansi woman who has a beautiful relationship with her mother couldn't wait to celebrate a huge milestone with her. She had recently bought herself a new car and drove over to her mom's house to flaunt it.

When she drove into the yard, her family lost it and started celebrating; her mom stole the show with her pure reaction. She could not believe her eyes and bowed to pray over the new gift.

Her pride and joy were contagious enough to travel through the screen and make every viewer smile. The hun wrote:

"I surprised my mom with my brand-new car. Isiah 60:22."

Watch the video below:

Social media users could not contain their joy and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Shosho was emotional:

"My eyes are filled with tears looking at your mom's reaction, praising and praying."

@LesediMafoko said:

"Hi, stranger, well done. May your mom's prayers be exactly how she said it."

@Thulani Klaas MBA commented;

"Congratulations Sisi. The joy on your mother's face is unmatched."

@Mr Kaygee wrote:

"Blessings from parents is something else. Hey, congratulations."

@OwenYende™️ pointed out:

"Without a single doubt, you know for a fact parents mean every joy and happiness for you with anything small or big achievable by their kids. Congrats, safe miles ahead."

@gaisang kwele shared her plan:

"I won't surprise her; we're going to the dealership together."

@Lethabo Charity explained:

"Honestly, this type of video makes me cry; the power of God is real."

