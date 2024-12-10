Global site navigation

“My Eyes Are Filled With Tears”: SA Reacts to Mom Praising Daughter for Buying Car in Viral TikTok
Family and Relationships

“My Eyes Are Filled With Tears”: SA Reacts to Mom Praising Daughter for Buying Car in Viral TikTok

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • South Africans were moved by a mother's reaction to her daughter purchasing a brand-new car
  • The lady drove all the way to her mom's house to show off her big girl purchase with the rest of her family 
  • Social media users were melted by the pure joy she received from her loved ones and showered her with more praise in the comments 

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Mzansi people love celebrating each other's victories, no matter how small or big. A win is a win.

Mom emotional after daughter buys car
Mzansi was moved by a mother's pure reaction to her daughter bringing a new car home. Image: @mrskubheka2
Source: TikTok

A young lady celebrated her hard work by ending the year with a brand-new car, which made South Africans proud.

SA reacts to mom praising daughter for buying car

A Mzansi woman who has a beautiful relationship with her mother couldn't wait to celebrate a huge milestone with her. She had recently bought herself a new car and drove over to her mom's house to flaunt it.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

When she drove into the yard, her family lost it and started celebrating; her mom stole the show with her pure reaction. She could not believe her eyes and bowed to pray over the new gift.

Read also

"I entered my villain era": Lady shares pain of watching boyfriend propose to another lady at her party

Her pride and joy were contagious enough to travel through the screen and make every viewer smile. The hun wrote:

"I surprised my mom with my brand-new car. Isiah 60:22."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi moved my mom's reaction to daughter's car

Social media users could not contain their joy and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Shosho was emotional:

"My eyes are filled with tears looking at your mom's reaction, praising and praying."

@LesediMafoko said:

"Hi, stranger, well done. May your mom's prayers be exactly how she said it."

@Thulani Klaas MBA commented;

"Congratulations Sisi. The joy on your mother's face is unmatched."

@Mr Kaygee wrote:

"Blessings from parents is something else. Hey, congratulations."

@OwenYende™️ pointed out:

"Without a single doubt, you know for a fact parents mean every joy and happiness for you with anything small or big achievable by their kids. Congrats, safe miles ahead."

Read also

"My queens": Woman spoils 2 gogos with body massages

@gaisang kwele shared her plan:

"I won't surprise her; we're going to the dealership together."

@Lethabo Charity explained:

"Honestly, this type of video makes me cry; the power of God is real."

3 more feel-good stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: