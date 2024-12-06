A woman on TikTok shared how her good deed backfired and lived her worst nightmare instead of

She thought her eyes were deceiving her when the love of her life chose to spend forever with another woman

Social media users were stunned by her tale and participated in a thread of over 2.5K comments

People in their 20s often fall in and out of love as they are still finding themselves and constantly evolving.

A woman shared her heartbreaking story of watching her man choose another lady. Image: @astarr.kali

Source: TikTok

During this stage, some relationships become seasonal experiences while some become the reason for your high therapy bill years later.

Lady shares tragic cheating scandal in viral TikTok video

One hun finally got things off her chest and told the story of how she lost the love of her life. The lady, Astarr Kali, had planned a beautiful birthday celebration for a woman she knew to be her boyfriend's sister.

It turned out that the sister was actually the boyfriend's girlfriend, and Astarr was the other woman. She found this out when her man proposed to the "sister" at the birthday party she had planned.

Astarr retired from being a lover girl and has now fully embraced her villain era:

"That's when I entered my villain era."

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to woman's tragic heartbreak story

TikTok users were stunned by the news and commented:

@Shy guy was baffled:

"I had to borrow another person's pardon to beg."

@Jessica Ashun could not handle the news:

"We listen, and we faint."

@9 begged:

"Where are you going? Tell us what you did after."

@Pamela asked:

"Is he still in the land of the living?"

@Fatima Koroma💜 could not believe the story:

"Make the person translate for me because I think I just read Chinese."

@jewel_jenn0 was gagged:

"I beg your finest pardon."

@Coco ❤️ related to the situation:

"I bought cake and gifts to celebrate him, and it turns out it was his wife's anniversary. I was such a fool."

