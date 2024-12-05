“My Queens”: Woman Spoils 2 Gogos With Body Massages

A woman named Khutjie Kanyane shared on her TikTok account that she spoiled her mother and grandmother while on holiday

The two ladies, who Khutjie refers to as her queens, enjoyed a relaxing massage on a balcony

Social media users in the post's comment section applauded Khutjie's kind and loving gesture

An appreciative woman treated the two women in her life with massages. Images: @khutjiekanyane2 / TikTok, @khutjiek / Instagram

When it comes to the family matriarchs, ensuring they receive the best in life is a heartfelt way to express gratitude for their love and sacrifices. In this spirit, one woman treated two cherished family members to a relaxing massage at a spa, creating a moment of pampering and appreciation.

Spoils for the gogos

Taking to her TikTok account (@khutjiekanyane2), a business coach named Khutjie Kanyane shared with app users that she spoiled her mom and grandmother with a relaxing pamper session.

"My queens doing massages," she wrote in her post.

She also added in her caption:

"I thank God I can afford small things to make them smile."

The two women enjoyed the massage with a gorgeous view of nature, a perfect way to take in the pleasures of a holiday.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves gogos getting massages

Not everyone can afford to shower their family members with expensive treats, such as presenting a bouquet of money or taking an unexpected trip to another province. As we often hear, the thought counts, no matter how big or small the gesture.

Social media users in the comment section loved what the woman had done for her mother and grandmother and praised her efforts in the comment section.

@mmtau12 said to Khutjie:

"Keep up the good work. Your salary will be tripled."

@mmamorudi wrote in the comment section:

"Give them their flowers while they are still alive."

With love in their heart, @livhumabhoni0 stated:

"May the good God continue to bless you, my sister."

@enno3920 added champagne glass emojis to their comment, saying:

"To many more outings."

@mavisthamaga wrote to the appreciative woman:

"May God richly bless you."

