A beautiful South African lady recently took to social media to share how she was in need of a spa day

In the Twitter post, Katleho Judy Makoko soon followed up the post with another of her enjoying a day at a fancy establishment

A loved-up Katleho revealed that the lovely day of pampering was courtesy of her thoughtful man

One spoiled babe was the envy of many after she shared how her wish was her man’s command recently.

A woman enjoyed a blissful day at The 12 Apostles Hotel and Spa, courtesy of her man. Image: @yojudy1/Twitter

Twitter user Katleho Judy Makoko (@yojudy1) had previously taken to the bluebird app to share how she was in great need of a spa day on November, 24.

A few days later, the gorgeous girl posted a photo dump of a blissful day enjoyed at The 12 Apostles Hotel and Spa in Cape Town. She simply captioned the recent tweet:

“My man made it happen ❤️.”

Spa treatments have become one of the most common ways for people to take care of their bodies. It works perfectly for taking care of both physical and mental health. People who visit the spa for treatments are generally happy. This happiness can be equated to positive energy and feel.

Judging by the photos, Katleho had a fantastic time at the fancy establishment and received the treatment she needed. What a lucky girl!

"Uhm, first can we talk about your dress?! Because sis."

Proud mother treats son to lush spa day

In another story, Briefly News reported that spa days are not only for girls! A proud momma decided to treat her lil man to a day filled with relaxation. Sharing their spa day on social media had some gushing and others tripping.

Some people feel the parents of today are too soft. Parenting styles have changed and elders feel it is what is wrong with the world today. That hard-knock life ain’t for everyone, granny!

Twitter user @Cecez_Daughter was overcome with emotion when her son beamed with joy after their lush spa day. She shared some adorable pictures on social media and claimed it was the best day EVER!

