A mother took her small son for a spa day and shared their adventure on social media, not knowing the debate it would spark

Twitter user @Cecez_Daughter shared cute pictures from the special day, claiming her son had the best time

The post divided people as some loved the idea, while others felt it was not a place for a young boy to be

Spa days are not only for girls! A proud momma decided to treat her lil man to a day filled with relaxation. Sharing their spa day on social media had some gushing and others tripping.

Twitter user @Cecez_Daughter shared pictures of her and her son's awesome pamper day. Image: Twitter / @Cecez_Daughter

Some people feel the parents of today are too soft. Parenting styles have changed and elders feel it is what is wrong with the world today. That hard-knock life ain’t for everyone, granny!

Twitter user @Cecez_Daughter was overcome with emotion when her son beamed with joy after their lush spa day. She shared some adorable pictures on social media and claimed it was the best day EVER!

The mom and son spa day divides the people of Mzansi

While the momma was just doing something nice for her boy, some feel there is no need for a five-year-old to be doing a spa day. The negative comments had some feeling angry as it seems like people feel black boys should suffer in order to “toughen up” to become “real men.” The comments section got heated!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@MsiziInnocent8 believes new age parenting is breaking kids:

“Growing up poor is the best thing that can ever happen to you. DR JORDAN PETERSON.

“As much as I'm happy for the boy be careful that you don't pamper him too much, he'll have no survival instinct in this cruel world.”

@PepiSanderson is all for it:

“I’m here for black kids experiencing "soft life". Love it.”

@TrustedCustom is not loving the comments:

“All this thread is showing me is that every black boy/man gotta have a struggle to be respected by his peers… ♂️”

@prettybrownegg wants men to know they are allowed to do spa days:

@addiedewitt does not feel it is a vibe:

