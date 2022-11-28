Media personality and businesswoman Ayanda Thabethe recently shared how her baby boy Peter Junior is growing up

The stunner revealed that her son spoke his first word, and it was the sweetest thing she had ever heard

The major milestone comes a few months after the doting mom shared stunning pictures from his lush six-month birthday

Award-winning media personality Ayanda Thabethe could not keep calm when her baby boy uttered his first words. The ecstatic mom headed to her social media page to share the news with her fans.

Ayanda Thabethe recently celebrated her son's major milestone. Image: @ayandathabethe.

Source: Instagram

The TV presenter may have kept the baby boy's face away from the public, but it feels like her fans already know him as she always shares the sweetest details and milestones with them.

According to ZAlebs, the doting mom was in a celebratory mood after her son spoke his first word. She posted the good news on her Twitter page, much to the delight of her millions of fans, who flooded her timeline with sweet responses. She wrote:

"Today my son said “mama” for the very first time. Sweetest thing I’ve ever heard ❤️."

The major milestone comes following Peter Junior's lavish six-month birthday celebration. The stunner flooded her Instagram page with lovely snaps from the event. She also revealed that the boy's father had bought him six toy cars to celebrate six months. She wrote:

"This life is so much sweeter with you in it How did I ever live without you?! I love you my sonshine ."

