Young Stunna went on Instagram Live to jam to some music and interact with his 1 million followers

Screenshots from the InstaLive started making the rounds on social media, with people beginning rumours

Tweeps said the musician was too affectionate in the video and hinted that he might be gay from the snaps

Tweeps discussed whether Young Stunna is straight after his Instagram Live.



Tweeps speculated about young Stunna's sexuality after he went on Instagram Live and was all touchy-feely with another man.

Screenshots from the video of the amapiano star were circulating on social media and some people suspected that he's allegedly gay. They solely made those assumptions based on brief and cosy Insta pics, reported ZAlebs.

Twitter users quoted Young Stunna's lyrics to prove that he has been giving clues about his sexuality.

The rumours shocked many because the muso is known for being a ladies' man after it was reported that he has seven girlfriends. According to TimesLIVE, he denied having multiple partners in October and said the gossip on social media cost him a relationship with someone he loved.

"I lost someone I didn't think I'd ever lose. I was serious about it, but someone got jealous of it and started doing their thing ... it's ruined now. We still talk. She doesn't want anything to do with me, it's been months."

Read the comments about Young Stunna below:

@zilaworldwide22 said:

"Ke Michael!"

@aihclaa wrote:

"So y’all just decided Young Stunna is gay because he’s hugging his bro?"

@WhyUfikelate stated:

"Kancane kancane uyavela Young Stunna."

