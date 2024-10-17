A woman on TikTok gave her loyal friend a huge shoutout after fully paying off her car during a tough time

The woman lost her job and was not able to afford some of her expenses, but her best friend stepped in to help her out

Social media users were in awe of the ladies' beautiful relationship and praised them in the comments

A woman on TikTok flexed her strong relationship on TikTok and stunned many South Africans with her mate's generosity.

Mzansi was stunned by a lady bailing out her best friend during a tough season. Image: @user83781816908534

She shared that her best friend stepped in when things got tough on her side.

Lady pays off unemployed friend's car

These days, female friendships are not as deep as they used to be. There are more breakups than celebratory moments.

Some unions are built and based on class and status, which immediately eliminates genuine connections. A lady on TikTok wowed many when she flexed her beauty relationship with her best friend, who bailed her out during a tough time.

Her mate paid off her car after she lost her job:

"@Gracie Mabila, I appreciate you."

Mzansi reacts to lady's paying off bestie's car

Social media users were amazed by the sweet gesture:

@Ambani commented:

"I used to pay rent and buy food and clothes for my friend while he was at his lowest. Now, he is doing well. He stopped talking to me without a fight, but I am happy that I helped him when he needed me."

@Ole shared:

"Mine buys my kid's clothes and babysits when I go to interviews; I owe her big time. The day I get a job, I'll treat her like a queen."

@Yandiswa commented:

"Mine took a personal loan to buy a house. I paid her back. I always jump first when she needs help."

@meh... asked:

"Where do you get such friends? I need one."

@Sipho Mkhumane said:

"We still have good friends indeed. My Polo died in January, and two friends paid for the replacement of the engine."

@vuyo8 wrote:

"The only type of friendship I want, where the next person does not see that your friend is down or you are down!"

@Sesi Aki 💙 pointed out:

"She looks very strict; big sister vibes."

@Molebogeng _ Sehlola highlighted:

"Such friends come once in your lifetime."

@Kellsmatse said:

"Very rare breed; keep her and pray for her; she is so special nowadays there are only fake friends who are passionately waiting to see your downfall."

@queenaledi_ commented:

"That is your soulmate."

Woman survives on R65 in Cape Town

Briefly News also reported that a woman who moved to Cape Town for work shared on TikTok that the only thing between her and poverty was loose change. The lady only had R65 to her name and spent it all on an Uber before checking off her todo list.

Social media users related to the woman’s clip as she broke down her realistic day in the life of a corporate influencer.

