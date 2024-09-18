A Mzansi lady on TikTok received a crushing voice note on WhatsApp from her close friend after losing her job

The 46-second recording gave the woman brain fog, and she tried to understand her mate’s words

Social media users were unimpressed with the fake friend’s antics and called her out in the comments

A South African woman went through a debilitating friendship breakup after losing her job. Her friend’s evil behaviour surprised her, and she posted the recording on TikTok.

The mate’s timing was slightly off, considering the friendship thrived when her friend had a paycheque.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s friendship ending after losing her job

Youngsters often talk about how painful friendship breakups are, but going through one after losing your job must be soul-crushing. One Mzansi lady experienced this too closely to each other.

She shared an eyebrow-raising recording from her close friend who dumped her after she got sacked. The mate states that the separation was her mother’s idea, who thought it wouldn’t be progressive for her child to hang out with unemployed people.

The friend managed to break the news on WhatsApp in a 46-second voice note that now circulated TikTok with the caption:

“POV: You never noticed a fake friend until you lost a job. Ube right.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to unfortunate friendship breakup

Social media users realised the evil tone surrounding the ending of the lady’s friendship a while after she became unemployed:

@Makhosazane Nkosi thought that the breakup was a blessing in disguise:

"I love the fact that she told you the truth, instead of pretending."

@Priscilla Thipe was convinced that the friend was responsible of the lady's downfall:

"She might be the reason you lost your job."

@Sindiswa felt the evil:

"Her and the mother wakes up at 00:00 because what is this."

@GIGI 💕was outraged:

“'Hayi kabi', what kind of friends do you guys have kanti?"

@Mami shared her story:

"My friend blocked me because life started showing me flames and couldn’t do dates anymore! I’m happy she cut me off! I’m getting opportunities and working with big brands now. I attend influencer."

Nadia Nakai sends out warning about fake friends in subtle post

Briefly News also reported that award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai sparked buzz online with a cryptic message about fake friendships, cautioning her followers to be careful. Her post on social media hinted at potential issues in her relationships with fellow celebrities.

Fans speculated about the meaning behind her message, with some referencing her Nigerian boyfriend and others mentioning Joel Booysen.

