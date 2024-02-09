Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai sparked buzz online with a cryptic message about fake friendships, cautioning her followers to be careful

Her post on social media hinted at potential issues in her relationships with fellow celebrities

Fans speculated about the meaning behind her message, with some referencing her Nigerian boyfriend and others mentioning Joel Booysen

Nadia Nakai posted a cryptic post about fake friends. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai's post gets Mzansi buzzing

Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai recently got the streets talking when she shared a subtle post about fake friends. The star who has been seen hanging out with various industry friends including Moozlie, DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi and Eva Modika cautioned her fans about fake relationships.

Taking to her page on X, formerly known as Twitter on Friday 9 February, Nadia Nakai said her fans should be careful about who they call their friends. She wrote:

"Be careful of who you call “Friend”."

Nadia Nakai's followers react to her post

Social media users rushed to the Amai rapper's timeline to dish their thoughts on her post. Although she did not share much information about the situation, fans felt she was referring to one of her friendships with fellow celebrities.

@iconwordx said:

"Yhaaa friends did plot him."

@BraButiza commented:

"Who took your Nigerian boyfriend now"

@DaRealKoktail added:

"I already know that Bobby is in the mix."

@IamthabangK added:

"True. What happened now Mama Mega?"

@KG_TheOnly85 said:

"Yeah Joel Booysen....knows a lot."

@Legeti_ wrote:

"What a loss to Megacy!! "

Joel Booysen opens up about Nadia Nakai dating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town nightclub owner named Joel Booysen has reportedly denied the allegations that he is dating Nadia Nakai. This comes after the rapper shared a video of them that fuelled the rumour mill. However, Booysen insists that Bragga is like a sister to him and that the rumours are untrue.

In light of the steamy dating rumours sparked by a single video, Nadia Nakai's alleged new boo, Joel Booysen, is said to have broken his silence on the rumours.

