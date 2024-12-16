Social media users were moved by a proud mother's words when she witnessed her daughter graduate from the army

The new soldier could not keep it together and let down a tear that melted many hearts through the boundary of a screen

The military has a sacred tradition performed on graduation day when the new members meet their families

A proud mother did not run out of beautiful things to say to her daughter at one of her most important moments.

Grace filmed her child as she graduated from the army and poured her heart out to show how much she loved her.

Mom praises daughter for graduating from the army

Social media users were a mess after watching an emotional video of a mother welcoming her daughter after a period of time being apart. Grace attended her daughter's army graduation and praised her for her outstanding accomplishments.

The military has a sacred "tap out" tradition where new army members stand as still as statues until their loved ones acknowledge them by touching them. Grace shared beautiful words before she could touch her daughter, who cried at the lovely message her mom conveyed.

Watch the video below:

Military 'tap out' tradition celebrates service members

NBC News shared that military members were recently celebrated for finishing basic training. The news site shared more emotional reunions between recent graduates and their loved ones.

Mom praises daughter for graduating from army

Social media users were moved by the mother's reaction when she reunited with her baby, who is now serving the country:

@Tuna said:

"Her tears built in her eyes until they fell, and her face stood still. Her strength is so beautiful."

@Princess Bella was emotional:

"Those are Oscar-winning tears."

@pocahantes1 noticed:

"Tears! She stood so strong, once her mom touched her, she collapsed in her arms."

@BoltUpx was touched:

"Wow. That is everything a child could ever dream of hearing from a parent."

@_nana.27 commented:

"All a child wants to hear."

@dayz wrote:

"Those tears are so powerful, I'm convinced they can cure something."

