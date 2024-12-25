A young woman shared an emotional TikTok post where she remembered her late mother

The TikTokker mentioned that her loving mother drove hundreds of kilometres to make sure she was good for her first year at university

After seeing the heartbreaking post, thousands of members of the online community expressed their condolences

A young woman pulled on heartstrings when she remembered her late mother's sacrifices. Image: @squidbananas

Source: TikTok

A mother's love knows no bounds, reaching beyond her struggles to care for her child. One young woman recalled how her mother, despite battling her illness, ensured she was there for her baby girl.

Miles and miles of love

Using the handle @squidbananas, a TikTok user named Tsako shared that before her mother passed away, she drove 400km and back to make sure her daughter was properly settled in for her first year of university, even though the mother had chemotherapy the following day.

After noting she was "forever grateful" for her mother's sacrifices, Tsako posted a picture of her mother's coffin and wrote:

"That basically sums up the type of person my mom was."

Take a look at the TikTok post here.

What is chemotherapy?

The health portal Mayo Clinic explains that chemotherapy is a drug treatment using powerful chemicals to eliminate fast-growing cells in the body and is often used to treat cancer.

Although it can be effective in treating all types of cancers, it comes with side effects, some mild, some treatable, and some causing serious complications.

Mzansi gets emotional

With over three million viewers, the viral post had tens of thousands of social media users heading to the comment section to express condolences and share how much the post touched their hearts.

@ch1msomaga wrote in the comment section:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@zandi_mash asked the public:

"Who would we honestly be without our selfless mommas?"

@lenderrrr shared a similar story with the online community:

"My father drove 500km so he could see me when I graduated and felt that I had someone who shouts for me, even though he had chemo that day. He passed away two months later."

@sheluvpablo12 said to Tsako:

"Your mother is precious."

A saddened @user93411947 added in the comments:

"Why did you have to break my heart like that? I wasn't expecting the third slide."

@cassiecracktivities stated with love:

"May her soul forever rest in paradise. She raised an awesome human being, and I’ll forever be grateful to have her daughter in my life."

