A young gent was disappointed in his dad after a chancer on the internet scammed him

The father was caught mesmerised by the looks of the hot woman, AKA catfish, who milked him completely dry

Social media users found the story ridiculous and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

The festive season is one of the best times for scammers to thrive, as people are getting their big bonuses for the year.

A gent shared how his father was scammed his life's savings by a catfish online. Image: @lethabomaluke24

Source: TikTok

A chancer online tried their luck on an old guy and banked big for the holidays, posed as a hot lady.

Gent shares how dad got scanned by catfish

Scammers have gotten more creative over the years. They have specific peak seasons during which they study people’s spending.

One South African guy expressed his disappointment in his dad after finding out his secret. The older man was scammed his every cent by a forex trader posing as a hot Mzansi influencer, Thuto Maphala.

The father was hypnotised by the beautiful photos and good deals made by the scammer and ended up losing everything.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to dad losing life’s savings through Forex scam

Social media users were amazed by the story and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@airbender631 had an even worse story:

“This is probably not as bad as what my mom went through. We are experiencing second-hand embarrassment because they swindled her entire pension fund.”

@Onalenna.Morris felt sorry for the guy:

“I’m so sorry, it’s actually so heartbreaking.”

@rati.itsanang created more anxiety:

“You should be stressed with him because your stepmom was literally gonna be Thuso Maphala.”

@mo.money.co.za shared a puzzling story:

“My dad passes the lady who scammed once in a while at Spar and refuses to confront her.”

@verb.a.tim commented:

“Why is raising a dad so stressful? I’ve put mine on time out for three months; I need rest.”

@lelo_thwala remembered:

“One of my husband’s colleagues suffered the same scam last year; he was a retired pensioner and gave away his and his wife’s entire pension fund.”

3 more scam-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News