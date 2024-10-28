A woman on TikTok trended after she shared footage of her interaction with a TFG debt collector

Azele Dlembula Hlane was fed up with the call centre agent/ credit advisor and gave her a piece of her mind in isiXhosa

Social media users sided with Hlane and discussed TFG's nagging and scamming ways in a thread of 501 comments

Some of Mzansi's TFG customers were unaware they were charged R20 per call and shared their thoughts under a now-viral TikTok post.

A woman shared her heated phone call with a debt collector who called at a bad time.

SA annoyed by nagging TFG call centre agent

The TFG team offered South Africans an opportunity to open an account with them to splurge on some of their favourite items on credit. Mzansi took the offer without knowing they would be called multiple times daily to settle their debt.

Azele Dlembula Hlane was on the phone with a Foschini credit advisor to remind her of her debt. Hlane, annoyed by the team's endless calls, lashed out at her caller in isiXhosa.

Most South Africans were unaware that the retailer charged them R20 per call. Hlane wondered why TFG nagged her even after settling her debt with them and hung up the phone:

"TFG will call you as though they were your boyfriend."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to TFG debt collection

Social media users related to the irritated lady and commented:

@⚓anchored suggested SA to:

"Email customer service and tell them you don't want calls, and they will remove you from the call list."

@ts unveiled:

"They charge you R20 per call."

@Sphokay 🌻shared the ridiculousness:

"Even if you pay, they call to say thank you for paying."

@Mia Naledi was tired of the nagging:

"I closed my account because of this."

@Sino Kobo highlighted:

"I block their calls."

@Candice explained:

"If you miss one payment, they will call you every day."

@Nosipho Mthiyane shared:

"I'm sick and tired of them. I just want to close the account because the calls are ridiculous."

