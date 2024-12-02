A woman on TikTok finally opened up to Mzansi about her dad scamming her on her birthday

She had asked for a new phone from her pops, who promised her he'd get it on time for her special day

The hun was sceptical when she first laid eyes on the gadget and had many questions after opening her present

Birthdays come once a year, and people who enjoy celebrating them love going bigger and better every year.

Mzansi was floored by a lady who was scammed on her birthday. Image: @emiicontentcreator1

Source: TikTok

Some people see birthdays as opportunities to get whatever their heart desires because it's their special day.

Lady scammed by dad on her birthday

A young lady on TikTok finally opened up about her traumatic story of buying an iPhone from a stranger. The hun had been begging her dad to upgrade her iPhone 7 and persuaded him after mentioning her upcoming birthday.

Her pops succumbed to her persuasive ways and looked up affordable places to buy an iPhone. He contacted a lady who was selling an iPhone 12 for R4000 and took the deal.

Upon arrival, the birthday girl was not excited about the gift because she could tell something was a bit off. The gadget did not resemble other iOS devices and had Android features.

The apps did not work, nor did the WiFi connection. It was an advanced dummy phone.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored by dad scamming lady on her birthday

Social media users were dusted by the hun's story and engaged in the comments:

@Nele suggested:

"You should have gone to iStore for the pre-owned."

@🤍Petronella _🎀 said:

"The pressure of owning an iPhone will kill some of us one day."

@poetry0846.2.0 had a deja vu moment:

"No, because something similar happened to me, and I also use an iPhone 7."

@🦋Regaisetse🦋 was floored:

"She used reverse psychology."

@💗 commented:

"We listen. We don't judge."

@she/her. Said:

"I would cry for 40 days and 40 nights."

@Beverley Shoniwa explained:

"It nearly killed me. I slid down the door in tears. It worked for a day, then boom, during the upgrade, dead, and the store said it's dead and gone."

Source: Briefly News