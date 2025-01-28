One young lady shared her journey to return to school at the age of 31 in a video making rounds online

The hun revealed that she went back to grade 11 at the age of 31, and the clip of the woman gained massive traction

South Africans were inspired by the stunner's story as they took to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages

In an inspiring turn of events, a 31-year-old woman has made headlines in South Africa after returning to school to complete her Grade 11 education.

A lady revealed in a TikTok video that she is going back to school at the age of 31. Image: @nelisiwe346

Source: TikTok

31 Year old goes back to Grade 11

The stunner's decision, which many find brave, has sparked a wave of admiration across South Africa.

The young lady took to social media under the handle @nelisiwe346 to share her story, explaining that she had not completed her high school education due to a reason which is unknown to the public. However, she is determined to change that and earn her qualification, regardless of her age.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Her courage has inspired many, especially those who feel they have missed their chance at education or success.

Watch the video below:

SA applauds the woman's brave decision

@nelisiwe346's story received an outpouring of support from South Africans who applauded her for her resilience and determination.

Precious said:

"Sisterhood is proud of you Sthandwa."

Musa added:

"Proud of you build your future."

Nokuthula Mthethwa expressed:

"Good luck I returned at the age of 25 and now am doing my second year."

Aphelele commented:

"And you're looking very good babes it's not too late even the body is allowing you."

Mthembu replied:

"It is never too late and nothing is impossible."

A lady revealed in a TikTok video that she is going back to school at the age of 31. Image: @nelisiwe346

Source: TikTok

South Africans who went back to school

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady faced her fears by returning to Grade 11 after receiving disappointing matric results in 2022, and she is celebrating a remarkable turnaround.

previously reported that a young lady faced her fears by returning to Grade 11 after receiving disappointing matric results in 2022, and she is celebrating a remarkable turnaround. Imagine returning to high school at 30, not to relive your teenage years but to pave the way for a brighter future.

One brave young lady wowed Mzansi after revealing that she had dropped out of university to return to school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News