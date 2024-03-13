A South African woman opened up in a TikTok video about her educational pursuits as an adult

She said she returned to Grade 11 at the age of 30 and has now progressed to her fourth year in varsity

Her inspiring story resonated with many who are also upgrading their education because they want to improve their lives

A woman's TikTok video about returning to school resonated with many people. Image: @ziphoo87

Source: TikTok

Imagine going back to high school at 30, not to relive your teenage years but to pave the way for a brighter future.

Brave woman returns to school

That's exactly what one woman did, and her inspiring journey from Grade 11 to thriving in varsity has captured hearts on TikTok.

The woman revealed she's now tackling her fourth year of varsity. She is seen beaming with pride while making her coffee in the clip posted on the account @ziphoo87.

Video makes waves on TikTok

The video gained traction on the platform and reminded people that it's never too late to chase your dreams. It amassed 263,000 views and hundreds of likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

Adult student's story strikes a chord

The woman's remarkable story sparked conversations among viewers. Many shared how they are pursuing their educational dreams as adults.

@Letsema shared:

"I went back to matric at 50."

@Mugirl mentioned:

"I upgraded my matric at 32, started my law degree at 33 and finished at 36. Now I am working at the high court and doing my masters. It's never too late."

@MulebaRofhiwa wrote:

"I rewrote matric three times then started university at 32 years. I passed with 21 distinctions. My graduation date is 3 May. I am a security officer."

@Leera.solo said:

"I'm 35 doing my Grade 11 and I can't wait for varsity. In God we trust."

@thandekaprecious2 posted:

"Got my matric at 29 now I am doing final year of BSC IT."

@Audreymosehla90 shared:

"I also want to go back to Grade 12. I'm 33 years old but they don't accept me at high school so please help me guys."

@42Ruru commented:

"Giving me hope that one day my son will come to his senses and return to school and I will be waiting to give him the full support."

@qhamienkuhlu added:

"You’re a big deal!"

Woman returns to high school at age 31

Similarly, Briefly News reported that in today's ever-changing world, it is more important than ever to be able to adapt and learn new things. Returning to school shows you are willing to invest in yourself and your future.

A South African woman, Sisanda Mkhosana, took to social media to share her bold decision to return to school to rewrite her matric at 31.

Source: Briefly News