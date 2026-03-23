Donald Trump shared an update on his earlier plans to attack Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure

The United States President previously indicated that he would launch attacks if the Strait of Hormuz was not opened

Trump indicated that productive conversations were being held between the US and Iran to find a solution to the hostilities

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Donald Trump indicated that the US was suspending strikes on Iranian power plants following productive talks. Image: U.S. Navy/ Kyle Mazza

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States would not be attacking Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for at least the next five days.

The United States President made the statement on Truth Social, claiming that the decision was made after productive conversations between the US and Iran.

His latest post comes soon after he gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or face attacks on the power plants in the country.

Why did Trump reverse his decision?

Taking to Truth Social, the US President said that he was pleased to report that the two countries have had ‘very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution’ of hostilities.

He added that based on the tenor and tone of these conversations, he instructed the Department of War to postpone all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

Trump added that the discussions would continue and the temporary ceasefire was subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.

Iran has been battered by air strikes since 28 February 2026, when the US and Israel launched a joint military operation on the country. Iran has retaliated, firing drones and missiles at neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf, thrusting the Middle East into conflict.

Source: Briefly News