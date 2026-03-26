An international relations expert opined that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s exclusion from the G7 Summit spells bad news for the US-SA relations

The United States pressured the 2026 hosts of the Summit to exclude the South African President

Although Ramaphosa was not fazed by the sudden change of heart, Dr. Thelela Ngcetane-Vika discussed how the snub signalled more tensions in an already-strained relationship

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Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

An expert weighed in on the impact of Trump influencing Macron's decision to snub Ramaphosa for the G7. Images: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images, and @PresidencyZA/ X

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— Global governance expert Dr. Thelela Ngcetane-Vika said that France’s decision to close the G7 Summit door on President Cyril Ramaphosa was not a good sign of the relationship between South Africa and the United States. This was because US President Donald Trump pressurised France President Emmanuel Macron to exclude the South African head of state from the Summit to be held in France.

Ngcetane-Vika spoke to SABC News on 26 March 2026, hours after Ramaphosa commented on Macron’s sudden decision to snub Ramaphosa. Ngcetane-Vika pointed out that the US pressure to influence South Africa’s non-attendance points to a deterioration of an already-strained relationship between Pretoria and Washington.

Expert discusses France excluding SA from G7

Ngcetane-Vika also discussed what the pressure from Trump could mean for global governance. He remarked that while nations have their sovereignty, the extent of self-determination depends on who has more power in the space of global dynamics. He observed that Macron's yielding to pressure from Washington is not surprising. Ngcetane-Vika added that France is also navigating their own bilateral relationship with the United States.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been disinvited from the G7 Summit. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

SA’s rocky relationship with the US

Trump’s pressure on France is the latest act that points to a strained relationship between the Trump administration and the Union Buildings. Most recently, United States Ambassador Brent Bozell III slammed South Africa’s relationship with Iran and expressed unhappiness at how the government has shown support to Iran.

Bozell also called out the singing of the Kill the Boer chant and pointed out that it was hate speech, despite South African courts determining otherwise. His comments received widespread criticism, especially from the Economic Freedom Fighters. He later clarified his statements and said that he respected South Africa’s judicial system. Despite his apparent change of heart, Bozell was summoned to explain his utterances. He apologised unreservedly and expressed his commitment to a working relationship with South Africa.

South Africa’s stance on Iran following the US and Israel’s attack on Tehran on 28 February also added fuel to the fire. African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula reaffirmed the party’s support for the Iranian regime and called on the ANC not to forget its historic ties with Iran. Ramaphosa also conveyed his condolences to Iran after its former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed in the military strike.

MK Party calls Trump a bully over Iran conflict

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the official opposition, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, berated Trump over the conflict in Iran. The party’s Member of Parliament, Sibonelo Nomvalo, called him a bully.

Nomvalo, who is also the MK Party’s Secretary-General, said on 25 March 2026 said that Trump did not expect the military response the US received from Iran following the launch of the US-Israel operation.

Source: Briefly News