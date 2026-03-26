Cyril Ramaphosa Disinvited From G7 Summit After US Threatens Boycott Over South Africa’s Presence
- President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer be attending the G7 Summit, scheduled to take place in Evian, France, in June 2026
- The Presidency confirmed that pressure from the United States resulted in the South African President being disinvited
- The tensions between South Africa and the US remain fraught, amid ongoing criticisms from President Donald Trump
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has been disinvited from the G7 Summit in Evian, France, later this year, after the United States threatened to boycott if South Africa attended.
The G7 Summit is scheduled to take place in the French town of Evian in June 2026. France currently holds the Presidency of G7 but was forced to withdraw its invitation to the South African President following pressure from US President Donald Trump.
The relationship between South Africa and the US remains tense as Trump continues to claim that terrible things are happening in the African country.
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US threatens to boycott G7
On Thursday, 26 March 2026, the Presidency confirmed that the US threatened to boycott the meeting if South Africa attended.
“We’ve learnt that due to sustained pressure, France has had to withdraw its invitation to South Africa to attend the G7 meeting,” Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.
“We are told that the Americans threatened to boycott the G7 if South Africa was invited,” he added.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za