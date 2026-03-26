President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer be attending the G7 Summit, scheduled to take place in Evian, France, in June 2026

The Presidency confirmed that pressure from the United States resulted in the South African President being disinvited

The tensions between South Africa and the US remain fraught, amid ongoing criticisms from President Donald Trump

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been disinvited from the G7 Summit in France after pressure from the United States. Image: Ludovic Marin/ Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has been disinvited from the G7 Summit in Evian, France, later this year, after the United States threatened to boycott if South Africa attended.

The G7 Summit is scheduled to take place in the French town of Evian in June 2026. France currently holds the Presidency of G7 but was forced to withdraw its invitation to the South African President following pressure from US President Donald Trump.

The relationship between South Africa and the US remains tense as Trump continues to claim that terrible things are happening in the African country.

US threatens to boycott G7

On Thursday, 26 March 2026, the Presidency confirmed that the US threatened to boycott the meeting if South Africa attended.

“We’ve learnt that due to sustained pressure, France has had to withdraw its invitation to South Africa to attend the G7 meeting,” Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

“We are told that the Americans threatened to boycott the G7 if South Africa was invited,” he added.

Source: Briefly News