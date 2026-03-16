Convicted murderer, Thabo Bester, has made another request, this time directed at Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

Members of the Committee express mixed opinions about the convicted rapist's letter, submitted through his legal team

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Bester's latest request, sharing doubts about his motives now

Thabo Bester has requested to testify before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, sparking mixed reactions online. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Thabo Bester has got social media buzzing with his latest request.

The convicted murderer and rapist, who is known for his numerous requests, has now asked to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. The Committee is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

The Committee was established following allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

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Bester’s legal team submits a letter to Parliament

Bester’s legal team, who indicated that they were acting on direct instructions from their client, submitted a letter to the Committee, asking that he appear.

“Please note that we have received telephonic instructions from our client. He wishes to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee to provide testimony that he asserts will be useful in advancing the mission and vision of the commission, particularly regarding testimony already adduced concerning him,” the letter stated.

The letter did not explain what Bester wanted to testify about, but his legal team did request guidance from the Committee on how his evidence could be secured and obtained.

Bester is currently incarcerated at the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility in Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Should the commission be agreeable to allowing our client to testify before it, we would require the commission’s guidance on how his testimony can be obtained and secured for the commission’s use,” the letter continued.

Committee members divided by Bester’s application

Some members of the Committee raised concerns about Bester’s request, with African National Congress (ANC) member Xola Nqola arguing that the hearings should not be used as a platform to settle personal scores.

“Having failed in the courts, he is now trying to use this committee as a sanctuary. His application should be dismissed,” Nqola said.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Member of Parliament, David Skosana, urged the committee to deliberate further, saying that the matter was within the Committee’s terms of reference.

The ANC argued that the matter should be directed to the Correctional Services Portfolio Committee, which Dereleen James agreed with.

South Africans weighed in on Bester’s request

Social media users weighed in on Bester’s request, with many sceptical about the convicted murderer’s motives.

Teddy Mash suggested:

“Maybe he wants to tell us who the masterminds are who facilitated his escape.”

Sindiswa Mnisi asked:

“Does he want to confess as to how his escape was facilitated? I think he must be afforded a chance.”

Thammie Thamsanqa said:

“Strategic move. Give me better treatment in prison, or I'll sing.”

Zibi Siphumelele added:

“Let's allow him. SA needs to know the truth about the rot in our justice system.”

Mario Paul Campbell stated:

“Chief, we still want to know how you faked your death, left a body to be burnt, and escaped a maximum-security prison. One thing at a time.”

Seely'vester Kekana noted:

“Lol. People don’t request to appear. The committee approaches the people and asks them to appear. Usually, people who volunteer to appear just want to peddle lies.”

Jan Van Rensburg stated:

“It is highly unlikely that the evidence of this convicted criminal will be trustworthy at all.”

What you need to know about Thabo Bester's case

Bester is unhappy with prison conditions

Briefly News reported that Bester expressed unhappiness with his conditions behind bars ahead of his upcoming trial.

The convicted murderer and rapist is currently incarcerated in Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility's C-Max section.

South Africans shared their thoughts on social media about Bester's application and his complaints about prison.

Source: Briefly News