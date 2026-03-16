Thabo Bester Requests to Testify Before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, South Africans Debate
- Convicted murderer, Thabo Bester, has made another request, this time directed at Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee
- Members of the Committee express mixed opinions about the convicted rapist's letter, submitted through his legal team
- South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Bester's latest request, sharing doubts about his motives now
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
KWAZULU-NATAL – Thabo Bester has got social media buzzing with his latest request.
The convicted murderer and rapist, who is known for his numerous requests, has now asked to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. The Committee is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.
The Committee was established following allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Bester’s legal team submits a letter to Parliament
Bester’s legal team, who indicated that they were acting on direct instructions from their client, submitted a letter to the Committee, asking that he appear.
“Please note that we have received telephonic instructions from our client. He wishes to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee to provide testimony that he asserts will be useful in advancing the mission and vision of the commission, particularly regarding testimony already adduced concerning him,” the letter stated.
The letter did not explain what Bester wanted to testify about, but his legal team did request guidance from the Committee on how his evidence could be secured and obtained.
Bester is currently incarcerated at the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility in Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Should the commission be agreeable to allowing our client to testify before it, we would require the commission’s guidance on how his testimony can be obtained and secured for the commission’s use,” the letter continued.
Committee members divided by Bester’s application
Some members of the Committee raised concerns about Bester’s request, with African National Congress (ANC) member Xola Nqola arguing that the hearings should not be used as a platform to settle personal scores.
“Having failed in the courts, he is now trying to use this committee as a sanctuary. His application should be dismissed,” Nqola said.
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Member of Parliament, David Skosana, urged the committee to deliberate further, saying that the matter was within the Committee’s terms of reference.
The ANC argued that the matter should be directed to the Correctional Services Portfolio Committee, which Dereleen James agreed with.
South Africans weighed in on Bester’s request
Social media users weighed in on Bester’s request, with many sceptical about the convicted murderer’s motives.
Teddy Mash suggested:
“Maybe he wants to tell us who the masterminds are who facilitated his escape.”
Sindiswa Mnisi asked:
“Does he want to confess as to how his escape was facilitated? I think he must be afforded a chance.”
Thammie Thamsanqa said:
“Strategic move. Give me better treatment in prison, or I'll sing.”
Zibi Siphumelele added:
“Let's allow him. SA needs to know the truth about the rot in our justice system.”
Mario Paul Campbell stated:
“Chief, we still want to know how you faked your death, left a body to be burnt, and escaped a maximum-security prison. One thing at a time.”
Seely'vester Kekana noted:
“Lol. People don’t request to appear. The committee approaches the people and asks them to appear. Usually, people who volunteer to appear just want to peddle lies.”
Jan Van Rensburg stated:
“It is highly unlikely that the evidence of this convicted criminal will be trustworthy at all.”
What you need to know about Thabo Bester's case
- Dr Nandipha Magudumana claimed that Bester forced her to flee South Africa.
- The Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court denied Magudumana bail, stating that she was a flight risk.
- The state dropped its case against former G4S employee Natassja Jansen in October of the same year.
- Documents leaked in February 2024 exposed an array of criminal activities in prison linked to Bester.
- An analyst said that Magudumana was distancing herself from Bester after they appeared in court in June 2024.
Bester is unhappy with prison conditions
Briefly News reported that Bester expressed unhappiness with his conditions behind bars ahead of his upcoming trial.
The convicted murderer and rapist is currently incarcerated in Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility's C-Max section.
South Africans shared their thoughts on social media about Bester's application and his complaints about prison.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za