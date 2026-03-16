Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero says he has not received any official communication from the ANC about a decision to recall him

The party’s Regional Executive Committee reportedly resolved to remove him, citing governance concerns and poor performance at last year’s regional elective conference

Morero said he would comply if the National Executive Committee formally directs him to step down

Dada Morero says he has not received any official communication from the ANC about a decision to recall him. Images: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has stated that he has not received any official communication from the African National Congress (ANC) regarding a decision to recall him from his post.

Over the weekend, the party’s Regional Executive Committee (REC) reportedly decided to remove Morero, citing concerns over governance and his performance at last year’s regional elective conference, where he was defeated by current Deputy Mayor and ANC regional chair Loyiso Masuku.

Morero responds to news of recall

According to Eyewitness News, Morero told the Clement Manyathela Show that the only formal communication he has received in recent months was a directive for the city to improve service delivery.

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“I have not received any communication of any decisions that were made in an official REC meeting. I suppose the meeting was held on Saturday, but I don’t have any communication except the statement that was issued yesterday [Sunday],” he said.

When asked whether he would step down if formally requested, Morero said he would comply with the party’s instructions.

“Once the National Executive Committee (NEC) makes a decision of that nature, I suppose we have to comply with the decisions of the organisation, which naturally is the one that has deployed us in those positions,” he added.

Morero’s leadership has faced intense scrutiny, particularly amid ongoing community protests over service delivery issues. Over the past year, he has survived three motions of no confidence in council.

Morero allegedly challenges December conference outcome

Tensions within the Regional ANC structure erupted after the December convention, where Morero was removed as the Chairperson. Thereafter, an emergency meeting was convened after the ANC received court papers challenging the legitimacy of the conference. The legal challenge was reportedly filed by Stanley Itshegetseng, believed to be Morero’s special adviser in the Johannesburg metropolitan municipality.

More articles on Morero's political woes

Al Jama-ah and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have launched a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Morero has already survived multiple attempts to remove him as the mayor of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Dada Morero, faced a new Motion of No Confidence against him in January 2026. This is after he has survived multiple attempts to oust him from his seat.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg elected a new chairperson. Morero and Loyiso Masuku went head-to-head as the candidates for the chairperson position in the party at the ANC's 16th Regional Conference.

Tension began after the 16th Regional Conference in December. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News reported that Dada Morero addressed the ongoing water crisis in Johannesburg, blaming the rapid growth of the city for the issues. Large parts of the city are experiencing constant water outages, with residents complaining that the problems are more frequent and last longer.

Source: Briefly News