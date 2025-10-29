The pressure for Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero to step down from his position is mounting as political parties launched a fresh bid to remove him

Morero, who has survived multiple attempts to unseat him as Johannesburg's first citizen, is facing another motion of no confidence

Coalition partners, most of whom are minority political parties, are dissatisfied with his performance as mayor

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — Al Jama-ah and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have launched a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Morero has already survived multiple attempts to remove him as the mayor of Johannesbug.

According to SABC News, Al Jama-ah's Kabelo Gwamanda proposed the motion of no confidence, and Yongaam Zigebe of the UDM seconded it. The African Transformation Movement also supported the motion. Zigebe accused Morero of presiding over a government that is marred by a breakdown of governance, political interference, and administrative capture.

He said that the City has, for over a year, operated without a permanent city manager. Zigebe added that under Morero's tenure, the City has experienced one ifs most difficult periods of service delivery collapse.

ANC unhappy with motion

The African National Congress (ANC) slammed the motion of no confidence as an opportunistic attempt to destabilise its progress. The ANC's Johannesburg secretary, Sasabona Manganye, denied the allegations. He said it was unfortunate that some of the parties supporting the motion of no confidence are coalition partners. He said in meetings, the partners have never raised issues against the mayor.

"This motion is desperate and opportunistic. The Executive mayor is doing very well," he said. He said that the mayor is doing well in achieving service delivery goals.

