MK Party President Jacob Zuma Visits Burkina Faso Leader Ibrahim Traore
- The president of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, was in Burkina Faso, where he met the country's young leader, Ibrahim Traore
- He was invited by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, where he delivered an address
- He also took pictures with Traotre, and the party said that the visit was symbolic of Africa rising and reclaiming its identity
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
BURKINA FASO — The MK Party has hailed its president, Jacob Zuma's meeting with Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore as a meeting which symbolised Africa reclaiming its dignity.
The party posted on its @MkhontoweSizwex X account images of the visit on 3 November 2025. The party lauded the meeting and called it a meeting between two fearless sons of Africa united by purpose.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
MK Party discusses Burkina Faso trip
The official opposition also said that the trip was not merely diplomatic, but it was a symbol of Africa's rising and restoring power to its people.
"From the ashes of oppression, they stand tall, reminding every African child that the struggle continues, nd that the best of Africa is not behind us, but ahead," the party said.
Why was Zuma in Burkina Faso?
Zuma attended the ADDI Pan-African Conversations held in the country. He was invited by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karamoko Jean Marie Traore. Zuma also delivered an inspiring address on the history of liberation movements in Africa. In attendance were black people from the United States, the Caribbean, Jamaica, and the United Kingdom.
View the X images here:
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.