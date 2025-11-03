MK Party President Jacob Zuma Visits Burkina Faso Leader Ibrahim Traore

The president of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, was in Burkina Faso, where he met the country's young leader, Ibrahim Traore

He was invited by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, where he delivered an address

He also took pictures with Traotre, and the party said that the visit was symbolic of Africa rising and reclaiming its identity

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Jacob Zuma met Ibrahim Traore. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BURKINA FASO — The MK Party has hailed its president, Jacob Zuma's meeting with Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore as a meeting which symbolised Africa reclaiming its dignity.

The party posted on its @MkhontoweSizwex X account images of the visit on 3 November 2025. The party lauded the meeting and called it a meeting between two fearless sons of Africa united by purpose.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

MK Party discusses Burkina Faso trip

The official opposition also said that the trip was not merely diplomatic, but it was a symbol of Africa's rising and restoring power to its people.

"From the ashes of oppression, they stand tall, reminding every African child that the struggle continues, nd that the best of Africa is not behind us, but ahead," the party said.

Why was Zuma in Burkina Faso?

Zuma attended the ADDI Pan-African Conversations held in the country. He was invited by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karamoko Jean Marie Traore. Zuma also delivered an inspiring address on the history of liberation movements in Africa. In attendance were black people from the United States, the Caribbean, Jamaica, and the United Kingdom.

View the X images here:

Source: Briefly News