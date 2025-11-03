General Lesiba Mokoena Consults Legal Team After Madlanga Commission Testimony
- Top Hawks official Brigadier Lesiba Mokoena is allegedly lawyering up after his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- This was after his testimony of his role in the arrest of murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Katiso Matlala
- Mokoena's testimony was placed under scrutiny as the Hawks' presence clashed with the presence of the Political Killings Task Team
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Hawks top official Brigadier Lesiba Mokoena is consulting his legal team after his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was placed in the spotlight.
The Commission of Inquiry's commissioners requested Mokoena, who is a section head in the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), to return to the Commission to clarify his statement. He has, in reason, sought legal assistance.
Mokoena's testimony
Mokoena testified about the day murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Katso Molefe was arrested on 6 December 2024. A former member of the Political Killings Task Team, Captain Maxwell Wanda, testified that the Hawks were on the property in Sandhurst, Johannesburg. Their presence was questioned, and Mokoena testified about his involvement.
Mokoena was made aware of the presence of the Hawks when his divisional commander called him and asked if there was a Hawks team deployed in Gauteng. Mokoena was then added to a WhatsApp group where updates about the raid were provided. Mokoena initially denied that he was added to the group. He stated that he received updates via phone call. However, he eventually admitted that he was present.
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission
- A witness at the Madlanga Commission alleged that Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema was linked to an associate of Molefe's
- The witness said that he could be killed for testifying and was prepared to die for the truth to be exposed
- Another witness alleged that attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala was linked to the kidnapping of businessman Jerry Boshoga
- The witness also testified that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Shadrack Sibiya allegedly persuaded Matlala to file a false case
- Molefe was also identified as an alleged friend of Mchunu after one of his bodyguards mentioned it during his arrest
Riah Phiyega addresses alleged links to Cat Matlala
In a related article, Briefly News reported that former National Commissioner Riah Phiyega spoke up after she was mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. A witness alleged that Matlala and Phiyega have ties when he testified before the Commission of Inquiry's public hearings.
The witness alleged that when Matlala was arrested, he said he had just returned from Phiyega's house. Phiyega responded and said that Matlala was not at her house, nor had she ever met him. She further requested assistance on how to address the allegations and respond to them.
