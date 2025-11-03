Top Hawks official Brigadier Lesiba Mokoena is allegedly lawyering up after his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

This was after his testimony of his role in the arrest of murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Katiso Matlala

Mokoena's testimony was placed under scrutiny as the Hawks' presence clashed with the presence of the Political Killings Task Team

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Hawks top official Brigadier Lesiba Mokoena is consulting his legal team after his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was placed in the spotlight.

The Commission of Inquiry's commissioners requested Mokoena, who is a section head in the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), to return to the Commission to clarify his statement. He has, in reason, sought legal assistance.

Mokoena's testimony

Mokoena testified about the day murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Katso Molefe was arrested on 6 December 2024. A former member of the Political Killings Task Team, Captain Maxwell Wanda, testified that the Hawks were on the property in Sandhurst, Johannesburg. Their presence was questioned, and Mokoena testified about his involvement.

Mokoena was made aware of the presence of the Hawks when his divisional commander called him and asked if there was a Hawks team deployed in Gauteng. Mokoena was then added to a WhatsApp group where updates about the raid were provided. Mokoena initially denied that he was added to the group. He stated that he received updates via phone call. However, he eventually admitted that he was present.

