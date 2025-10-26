Zuma Foundation Condemns Court Ruling on R28.9 Million Legal Fee Repayment
- The Jacob G. Zuma Foundation has voiced criticism of a recent High Court ruling on Sunday, 26 October 2025
- The High Court ordered former president and MK party leader, Jacob Zuma, to repay millions in legal fees
- The foundation argued that the ruling unfairly penalises Zuma for actions it says were unconstitutional on the part of the state
The Jacob G. Zuma Foundation has expressed strong objections to a recent High Court ruling requiring former president Jacob Zuma to repay millions in legal fees.
What did the foundation say?
On Sunday, 26 October 2025, the foundation described the decision, which involves reimbursing R28.9 million linked to his arms deal case, as “deeply unjust” and suggested it reflects a decline in the quality of judicial reasoning.
The foundation reportedly said that the ruling effectively penalises Zuma for actions it says were unconstitutional on the part of the state. According to foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, the High Court acknowledged that the state acted unlawfully in relation to Zuma’s legal fees but held him personally liable for the outcomes of that conduct.
Zuma to repay legal fees in 60 days
The foundation’s statement comes after a Gauteng High Court ruling ordering the former president to repay the state within 60 days, warning that his assets could be attached if he fails to comply.
The foundation maintained that Zuma should not be held accountable for payments made by the state, stating that it remains confident that justice will ultimately prevail, and that no citizen should bear the consequences of unlawful state actions.
What did South Africans say?
Social media users shared their opinions regarding the legal fees.
@Kane_GM9 said:
"I hope Zulus have learnt from the Phoenix massacre, they must not allow anyone to use them this time."
@LindaniSikiti5 said:
"Good for too long he was acting like a father christmas with government money blessing white lawyers to delay his day in court thinking that it was state money that he was wasting now boom he pay back all that money."
@SHforprez said:
"What happens if he dies before paying? Does it automatically fall on his kids/family."
@Bulawayo24News said:
"Provide an account number we want to donate towards payment of this injustice by the tainted South African judiciary. 1 Judge was mentioned by Witness at Madlanga & because he is in the correct camp, he is being protected. Hlophe was hounded for a none existent issue."
@denisedng said:
"Start legal proceedings to attach goods. I doubt Zuma will pay back the money willingly."
@gmalao said:
"The state needs to come for everything, his goats, socks and even underwear, we've spent too much money defending this 80 year toddler."
Source: Briefly News
