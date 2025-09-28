MKP President Jacob Zuma is preparing a strategic push to win Johannesburg in the upcoming local government elections

The effort is seen as a bid to block Democratic Alliance veteran Helen Zille from gaining ground in the city

The MKP plans to nominate Bongani Baloyi, the ex-DA mayor as its candidate for Johannesburg mayor.

MKP President Jacob Zuma is said to be planning a strategic bid to capture Johannesburg in next year’s local government elections, with the move aimed at countering DA heavyweight Helen Zille.

It is alleged that Zuma intends to field Bongani Baloyi.

Zuma has set eyes on Joburg

It is alleged that Zuma intends to field Bongani Baloyi, the former DA mayor and MKP’s clean governance advocate, as the party’s mayoral candidate. The plan is reportedly well advanced and comes as the ANC faces mounting challenges under current mayor Dada Morero, creating an opportunity to weaken the DA’s push for an outright majority.

While the MKP has yet to officially announce its mayoral candidates, sources indicate that Zuma has settled on Bongani Baloyi. The decision is seen as a calculated move to challenge the DA’s strategy in Johannesburg.

Baloyi first gained recognition during his tenure as Midvaal Municipality mayor in Gauteng, where he became known for prioritising clean audits and strong local governance. Currently, Bongani Baloyi serves as the MKP’s head of elections, a role in which he has steered the young party to strong performances in several by-elections.

DA falls short of an outright majority

Some argue that he should remain in his national role, while others feel that positioning him as Johannesburg mayor would be strategically important, given the city’s status as the country’s economic hub. Sources suggest Zuma’s strategy takes into account a scenario in which the DA falls short of an outright majority but still emerges as the leading party, leaving the ANC in second place and potentially forcing another coalition between the two.

Zuma is reportedly of the view that positioning Helen Zille in Johannesburg forms part of a broader strategy by the capitalist establishment to consolidate political influence in the city and across key provinces, including the Western Cape, KZN, and Gauteng.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding Zuma's plan.

@motsohi_thabang said:

"What's the foundation for this sensational nonsense? Are you in dire financial state that you have to resort to sensationalism to attract attention?"

@_masilela said:

"He should try take Jozi can’t have Zille as a Mayor of City of Gold."

@Makitheeswappa said:

"He will take over. Not much of a choice the people have in Joburg. Underestimate him at your own peril."

@hlubizer said:

"These people think Joburg people are idiots. There's no one who'll win Joburg outright. I hope we don't hear story of missing 9 million votes.

MKP takes IEC to court

Briefly News previously reported that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is challenging the result of the 2024 National Elections once more.

The MK Party also filed papers to ask that the court orders the president to call for new elections to be held.

