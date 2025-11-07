Jay-Z's decade-long DNA lawsuit is finally over after a California judge ruled in his favour

On 2 November 2025, Rymir Satterthwaite, who claims to be Jay-Z’s son, reacted to the ruling in an Instagram video

Social media users shared words of support, sympathy and advice for Rymir Satterthwaite

Man claiming to be Jay-Z’s son responds after the court permanently closes 10-Year DNA case. Image: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images, rymir_is_here/Instagram

Rymir Satterthwaite, a man claiming to be American rapper Jay-Z’s son, has responded to a court ruling ending a ten-year paternity battle.

According to a report by Page Six, the paternity case filed by Rymir Satterthwaite, a man claiming to be Jay-Z's son, has been officially shut down with prejudice. This means that the case is permanently closed and cannot be brought back to court.

According to court documents, a California judge granted the father of three's request to end the case filed by the 30-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite. The ruling blocks Rymir Satterthwaite from filing any future paternity lawsuits or requests for DNA testing.

In court documents, Satterthwaite claimed that the Roc Nation boss impregnated his late mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, in the 90s, making him his alleged biological father. Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, repeatedly denied being the man’s father and refused to take a DNA test to prove it beyond doubt.

Man claiming to be Jay-Z's son reacts to court ruling

In an Instagram post shared on 2 November 2025, Rymir Satterthwaite responded to the development in a video shared on his account. He said that despite the judge granting Jay-Z’s request, he would be continuing his legal fight, although he did not reveal how.

"So, what I say is stand on what you believe in, and so I want to hop on here and just let everybody know that we're continuing our fight,” Rymir said.

Rymir Satterthwaite also called the ruling fraudulent, saying:

“Honestly, when I say do what they want, they're using all these orders and these fake orders and creative orders that they got off of fraud and continuing to use them, and we're supposed to pay sanctions and all these types of things, and that won't happen. I'm sorry. I say I would never pay a sanction that's based on fraud.”

Social media weighs in on Jay-Z's paternity court ruling

Social media users flooded the comments with words of comfort and support for Rymir Satterthwaite. Some advised him to move on.

Here are some of the comments:

denise_dee_white urged:

“Keep doing what you're doing 💪 “

marlena_007 said:

“I’m so sorry 😢💔”

diamondeyez1111 shared:

“I'm so sorry that your Godmother's restraining order request was dismissed. Prayers up! 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

nikavasquez advised:

“Just stop. Move on, you said you don't want money, etc, etc. He doesn't want you. MOVE ON.”

mamashebad said:

“Just know that many of us believe you and support you.”

Social media reacted to Jay-Z's alleged son's response to a court ruling ending a decade-long paternity battle. Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Jay-Z and Beyoncé slammed for dining with Ivanka Trump

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted hanging out with Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had attended an event co-hosted by Jay-Z in New Jersey. Critics took the opportunity to resurface Nicki Minaj’s past allegations about Jay-Z in light of his association with Ivanka Trump.

