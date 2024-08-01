Who are Blue Ivy's siblings? Meet Rumi and Sir Carter

Blue Ivy is an American singer famous as the first-born daughter of musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Two days before her birth, Time magazine dubbed Carter, the most famous baby in the world. However, she is not the only child of the star. Discover how old Blue Ivy's siblings are and more.

Blue Ivy, her mother and siblings, Rumi and Sir Carter. Ivy is the youngest-ever credited artist to appear on any Billboard chart. Photo: @twinscarter (modified by author)

Blue Ivy is among the most famous children of all time, and she was put in the spotlight right after birth. Two days after her birth, her parents decided to record her vocals and feature them in the song Glory, making her the youngest to have a chartered song on any Billboard chart. However, the same cannot be said about her siblings, Rumi and Sir.

Blue Ivy's profile summary

Full name Blue Ivy Carter Gender Female Date of birth January 7, 2012 Age 12 years (in 2024) Place of birth Manhattan, New York City Residence Manhattan, New York City Country United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Capricorn Weight 46 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 5 inches Parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé Siblings Rumi and Sir Carter Profession Singer Famous as Beyoncé and Jay-Z's first child

Who are Blue Ivy's siblings?

Blue and her two siblings are raised in a unique environment where both parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, are famous musicians renowned for their music and commitment to family. Their parenting style reflects love and discipline, ensuring their children remain humble despite their families.

Blue Ivy Carter at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo by C Flanigan

Blue Ivy and the twins Rumi and Sir are privy to the glitz and glamour of fame and the importance of hard work and dedication. Below are the Blue Ivy's siblings names and ages:

1. Rumi Carter

Rumi and her mother, Beyoncé. She is the youngest female artist to chart on the Hot 100 list since its creation in 1958. Photo: @twinscarter (modified by author)

Full name : Rumi Carter

: Rumi Carter Gender : Female

: Female Age : 7 years (in 2024)

: 7 years (in 2024) Birthplace: LA, California

LA, California Nationality : American

: American Zodiac sign: Gemini

Rumi is Ivy's younger sister. She was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 13, 2017. Unlike her sister, Blue, her parents decided to keep her life private and only shared a few pictures of her on social media.

2. Sir Carter

Sir & Beyoncé at Blue Ivy's 7th Birthday Party. Photo: @twinscarter (modified by author)

Full name : Sir Carter

: Sir Carter Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : June 13, 2017

: June 13, 2017 Age : 7 years (in 2024)

: 7 years (in 2024) Birthplace : LA, California

: LA, California Nationality : American

: American Zodiac sign: Gemini

Sir is Blue Ivy's brother. Like his twin sister, Rumi, he was away from the public limelight until 2020, when he debuted in Beyonce's visual album Black is King.

His mother announced she was pregnant with him and his sister in a February 2017 Instagram post. The photo would earn over 10 million likes in under six months.

How old is Blue Ivy?

Ivy, whose real name is Blue Ivy Carter (age 12 in 2024), was born on January 7, 2012, in Manhattan, New York, United States of America. She is following in her family's footsteps in the music industry and leaving her mark on the music scene.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Ivy Carter's career

Ivy is the youngest person to ever chart on Billboard after she was featured on a song, Glory, dedicated to her by her dad, which was released two days after her birth. In 2020, she was featured on her mother's track, Brown Skin Girl, where she became the youngest winner of a Grammy Award. The famous Rolling Stone magazine also named her the New Princes of Pop.

Jay Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter at "The Lion King" European Premiere at Leicester Square in London, England. Photo by Dave J Hogan

About Blue Ivy's parents

Jay-Z, whose full name is Shawn Corey Carter (age 54 years in 2024), was born on December 4, 1969, in Brooklyn, New York, United States. He is a legendary rapper and businessman.

Beyoncé, whose real name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter (age 42 years in 2024), was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas, United States of America. She is an American singer and songwriter.

The pair began dating in 2001, a year and a half after meeting. They tied the knot at a secret wedding ceremony on April 4, 2008.

More about Beyoncé's kids

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012. She first revealed her pregnancy on August 28, 2011, at the MTV VMAs in Los Angeles while cradling a bump on the red carpet.

In 2017, they were joined by twins Rumi and Sir. In August 2021, the twins appeared in an ad for Beyonce's IVY PARK x Adidas clothing line for kids. In a 2019 interview with Elle, Beyoncé spoke about how challenging it can be to balance motherhood and career.

I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids all while running a company can be challenging.

How many biological children does Jay-Z have?

The legendary rapper, Jay-Z has three children. He has often spoken in interviews about prioritizing them.

Jay-Z looks on with his daughter Blue Ivy during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco. Photo by Ezra Shaw

Why do we never see Beyoncé's son?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have always kept their family life private, especially their twins Sir and Rumi. They do so to protect the children's privacy and ensure they grow up feeling as normal as possible. The Carter family's handling of fame and privacy exemplifies their commitment to normalcy and discretion, balancing their public roles with private responsibilities.

How old was Beyoncé when she had Blue Ivy?

Beyoncé was 31 when she gave birth to her eldest child, Blue Ivy. Blue was born on January 7, 2012, at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, New York.

What is Blue Ivy's net worth?

Jay-Z's daughter has an estimated net worth of $720 million, making her one of the wealthiest kids in the world. Upon birth, she received an inheritance of $150 million from her parents, which was placed in a trust fund. Blue Ivy's worth stems from trust assets, inheritance, brand endorsements, performance and songwriting.

Blue Ivy's siblings are not just ordinary children; they are part of a family that exemplifies artistic achievement and influence. They have become a topic of interest for many, which brings a unique personality to the mix, making the Carter family a fascinating subject to follow.

