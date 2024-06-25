Blue Ivy's net worth today: How rich is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter?
It is no secret that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the ultimate power couple in the entertainment industry. They both have illustrious musical careers that have contributed to their financial success. Seeing that the duo is worth billions, it should not surprise you that their fortune is reflected in their eldest daughter’s bank account. So, what is Blue Ivy's net worth?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Blue Ivy's profile summary
- What is Blue Ivy Carter’s net worth in 2024?
- FAQs
Blue Ivy is an American singer, dancer and celebrity kid. Time named her the world’s most famous baby two days after her birth. That same day, she became the youngest to have a charted song on any Billboard chart after her dad featured her cries in one of his tracks. Discover Ivy’s net worth, a testament to the importance and impact of generational wealth.
Blue Ivy's profile summary
|Full name
|Blue Ivy Carter
|Famous as
|Blue Ivy, B.I.C
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|7 January 2012
|Age
|12 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Birthplace
|New York City, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Center for Early Education
|Height
|4’5’’ (135 cm)
|Weight
|46 kg (101 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Beyoncé and Jay-Z
|Siblings
|2 (Rummy and Sir Carter)
|Profession
|Singer and dancer
|Net worth
|$720 million
|Famous as
|Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter
What is Blue Ivy Carter’s net worth in 2024?
According to TheThings, Blue’s net worth is $720 million. Her income primarily stems from royalties from production, performance and songwriting, trust assets, investments, brand endorsements, and inheritance.
Blue Ivy Carter’s net worth trend
Over the years, Ivy’s wealth has increased steadily, ranking her among the world’s most affluent celebrity kids. Below is a breakdown of her net worth since 2019 per CAknowledge:
|Year
|Net worth
|2019
|$350 million
|2020
|$475 million
|2021
|$540 million
|2022
|$600 million
|2023
|$660 million
|2024
|$720 million
Why is Blue Ivy Carter so rich?
The New York City native has multiple revenue-generating channels that add to her financial portfolio. Here is a glimpse of some of the ways that Blue makes her money:
Royalties
At age 3, Carter appeared as part of the choir on Coldplay’s song Up&Up. In 2020, she sang in her mother’s hit song Brown Skin Girl.
That same year, Ivy narrated Matthew A. Cherry’s book Hair Love, about an African-American dad doing her daughter’s hair. In January 2023, she performed alongside her mom for the first time during a private show in Dubai.
In addition, Blue joined Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour as a dancer in May. She has won various accolades, including a BET Award, an AICP Post Award, a Grammy Award, an MTV Video Music Award, two Soul Train Music Awards and two NAACP Image Awards.
During a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jay-Z revealed how he feels whenever his daughter performs on stage.
I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage because Blue was born into a life she did not ask for. Since birth, she has been under scrutiny and in the public eye, where everyone has an opinion.
How much is Blue Ivy’s salary per performance?
Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour allegedly grossed up to $579 million. As documented by Life & Style, the 12-year-old earns $40,000 per show during the Renaissance World Tour. This is reportedly 100 times more than most dancers make.
Inheritance and investments
According to CAclubindia, Jay-Z and Beyoncé transferred an inheritance of $150 million to Blue’s trust fund upon her birth.
She has invested in real estate and the stock market. Ivy purportedly has 57 residential and commercial assets valued at $40 million.
Brand deals and endorsements
Despite her young age, Carter has already worked with several brands for promotional advertising, thanks to her popularity. In 2021, she appeared in an advert for luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. alongside her parents.
Gifts and assets
Blue has received several luxurious gifts. Per Nicki Swift, Ivy’s parents once gifted her a gold-rocking horse worth an estimated $600,000. Additionally, she received a $20,000 baby crib and an $80,000 diamond-encrusted Barbie doll during her first birthday.
FAQs
Carter’s parents’ celebrity status has always raised eyebrows about her personal life. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the renowned celebrity child:
Is Blue Ivy richer than Beyoncé?
The talented singer has an $800 million net worth per Marca. This means that she is richer than her daughter, Ivy.
Who is richer, Blue Ivy or North West?
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, also rank among the world’s wealthiest kids. Although she has yet to equal Blue’s wealth, various tabloids report her net worth to be between $50 million and $375 million, according to HELLO!
Why did Jay-Z and Beyoncé name their daughter Blue Ivy?
While speaking during his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jay-Z opened up about the reason they settled with such a unique name for their child, saying:
The name was supposed to be Brooklyn, but we also referred to our daughter as Blue Berry during every sonogram session. It was natural; we just took the Berry off and stuck with Blue.
At only 12, Blue Ivy's net worth has shocked many worldwide. Her wealth is expected to continue increasing as her career slowly takes shape. From the signs, it is safe to assume that this celebrity kid will follow in her parent's footsteps and pursue a profession in the entertainment industry.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.