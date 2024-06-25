Blue Ivy's net worth today: How rich is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter?

It is no secret that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the ultimate power couple in the entertainment industry. They both have illustrious musical careers that have contributed to their financial success. Seeing that the duo is worth billions, it should not surprise you that their fortune is reflected in their eldest daughter’s bank account. So, what is Blue Ivy's net worth?

Blue Ivy at the Allegiant Stadium in 2024 (L). Carter and her mom, Beyoncé, at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024 (R). Photo: Ezra Shaw, Francis Specker via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Blue Ivy is an American singer, dancer and celebrity kid. Time named her the world’s most famous baby two days after her birth. That same day, she became the youngest to have a charted song on any Billboard chart after her dad featured her cries in one of his tracks. Discover Ivy’s net worth, a testament to the importance and impact of generational wealth.

Blue Ivy's profile summary

Full name Blue Ivy Carter Famous as Blue Ivy, B.I.C Gender Female Date of birth 7 January 2012 Age 12 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace New York City, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Center for Early Education Height 4’5’’ (135 cm) Weight 46 kg (101 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z Siblings 2 (Rummy and Sir Carter) Profession Singer and dancer Net worth $720 million Famous as Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter

What is Blue Ivy Carter’s net worth in 2024?

According to TheThings, Blue’s net worth is $720 million. Her income primarily stems from royalties from production, performance and songwriting, trust assets, investments, brand endorsements, and inheritance.

Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, during the 2023 Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Original

Blue Ivy Carter’s net worth trend

Over the years, Ivy’s wealth has increased steadily, ranking her among the world’s most affluent celebrity kids. Below is a breakdown of her net worth since 2019 per CAknowledge:

Year Net worth 2019 $350 million 2020 $475 million 2021 $540 million 2022 $600 million 2023 $660 million 2024 $720 million

Why is Blue Ivy Carter so rich?

The New York City native has multiple revenue-generating channels that add to her financial portfolio. Here is a glimpse of some of the ways that Blue makes her money:

Royalties

At age 3, Carter appeared as part of the choir on Coldplay’s song Up&Up. In 2020, she sang in her mother’s hit song Brown Skin Girl.

Rapper Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce (L-R) during the 60th annual Grammy Award in 2018. Photo: Michele Crowe

Source: Getty Images

That same year, Ivy narrated Matthew A. Cherry’s book Hair Love, about an African-American dad doing her daughter’s hair. In January 2023, she performed alongside her mom for the first time during a private show in Dubai.

In addition, Blue joined Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour as a dancer in May. She has won various accolades, including a BET Award, an AICP Post Award, a Grammy Award, an MTV Video Music Award, two Soul Train Music Awards and two NAACP Image Awards.

During a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jay-Z revealed how he feels whenever his daughter performs on stage.

I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage because Blue was born into a life she did not ask for. Since birth, she has been under scrutiny and in the public eye, where everyone has an opinion.

How much is Blue Ivy’s salary per performance?

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour allegedly grossed up to $579 million. As documented by Life & Style, the 12-year-old earns $40,000 per show during the Renaissance World Tour. This is reportedly 100 times more than most dancers make.

Inheritance and investments

According to CAclubindia, Jay-Z and Beyoncé transferred an inheritance of $150 million to Blue’s trust fund upon her birth.

Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

She has invested in real estate and the stock market. Ivy purportedly has 57 residential and commercial assets valued at $40 million.

Brand deals and endorsements

Despite her young age, Carter has already worked with several brands for promotional advertising, thanks to her popularity. In 2021, she appeared in an advert for luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. alongside her parents.

Gifts and assets

Blue has received several luxurious gifts. Per Nicki Swift, Ivy’s parents once gifted her a gold-rocking horse worth an estimated $600,000. Additionally, she received a $20,000 baby crib and an $80,000 diamond-encrusted Barbie doll during her first birthday.

FAQs

Carter’s parents’ celebrity status has always raised eyebrows about her personal life. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the renowned celebrity child:

Is Blue Ivy richer than Beyoncé?

The talented singer has an $800 million net worth per Marca. This means that she is richer than her daughter, Ivy.

Beyoncé and Jay Z during the 59th Grammy Awards Staples Center in 2017. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Who is richer, Blue Ivy or North West?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, also rank among the world’s wealthiest kids. Although she has yet to equal Blue’s wealth, various tabloids report her net worth to be between $50 million and $375 million, according to HELLO!

Why did Jay-Z and Beyoncé name their daughter Blue Ivy?

While speaking during his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jay-Z opened up about the reason they settled with such a unique name for their child, saying:

The name was supposed to be Brooklyn, but we also referred to our daughter as Blue Berry during every sonogram session. It was natural; we just took the Berry off and stuck with Blue.

At only 12, Blue Ivy's net worth has shocked many worldwide. Her wealth is expected to continue increasing as her career slowly takes shape. From the signs, it is safe to assume that this celebrity kid will follow in her parent's footsteps and pursue a profession in the entertainment industry.

