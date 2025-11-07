Siya Kolisi is set to play his 100th Test as Springbok captain against France in Paris this Saturday

Rassie Erasmus will lead the team in his 50th Test as head coach, making six changes to the starting lineup

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, who shared insights on South Africa’s chances and key player matchups

South Africa’s Springboks are preparing for a high-stakes clash against France at the Stade de France this Saturday, 8 November 2025, with captain Siya Kolisi set to make history by earning his 100th Test cap.

Siya Kolisi is set to play his 100th Springboks match on Saturday.



Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, who will oversee his 50th match as head coach, has made six strategic changes to the side that edged Japan last week, signalling both intent and adaptability ahead of the encounter.

This match is more than just a milestone for Kolisi; it is a litmus test for the Boks against a French side eager to avenge their 2023 World Cup quarter-final defeat.

“France is a quality side, physically strong across the park, and their passionate home crowd will inspire them. We know what we are up against,” Erasmus said.

Key Springbok changes ahead of Paris test

Erasmus has made notable adjustments in both the forwards and backline. Boan Venter replaces the injured Ox Nche at loosehead prop, while Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Damian Willemse return to the starting lineup. RG Snyman shifts to the bench, making way for Kwagga Smith, who is nursing a minor niggle.

The backline sees Willemse at fullback, Cheslin Kolbe on the wing, and the experienced midfield pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel taking centre stage. Halfbacks Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are tasked with directing play, while Kurt-Lee Arendse provides additional pace and attacking firepower out wide.

Kurt Lee Arendse in action against Japan in Wembley last Saturday.



Rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena weighed in on the adjustments:

“Erasmus has clearly prioritised experience and versatility. This is a squad built to withstand pressure and exploit any defensive lapses.”

“Kolisi’s 100th Test isn’t just symbolic, it’s a stabilising factor. He brings composure and leadership that the team will need against France. The front row combination is solid, and having Etzebeth back in the engine room adds immense physicality. Expect South Africa to challenge France’s dominance in the set pieces.”

Springboks’ approach and key players

South Africa boasts 924 combined Test caps among their starting lineup, with forwards contributing 562 and the backline 362. The bench adds another 177 caps, highlighting the depth and experience Erasmus is bringing into this clash.

“We have faced France in 2022 and 2023, so many of the players know what to expect. The key is accuracy, resilience, and taking advantage of every opportunity," Erasmus said.

Mokoena added:

“What will be interesting is how South Africa manages the pressure early. France will come out swinging, and the Boks need to absorb that intensity without losing structure.”

“The Boks’ history in Paris gives them an edge psychologically. Eleven players were part of the last World Cup quarter-final here; there’s a mental advantage that can’t be understated.”

Kick-off is set for 22:10 SAST, with live coverage on SuperSport’s Grandstand and Rugby channels during DStv Open Time. Fans can expect a clash of titans, where South Africa’s structured play will blend with France’s relentless attack, promising yet another memorable chapter in the rivalry.

