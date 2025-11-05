,The Springboks have arrived in Paris to face France in their second Outgoing Autumn Series 2025 game

South Africa started the series strongly with a commanding win over Japan, raising expectations for another high-intensity performance

The matchup carries added tension due to the narrow South African victory over France in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final

The Springboks have arrived in Paris ahead of their second Outgoing Autumn Series 2025 game, scheduled for Saturday, 8 November, at Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

They opened the series with a dominant 61-7 victory over Japan on Saturday, 1 November, at Wembley, London. Head coach Rassie Erasmus, who turned 53 years on Wednesday 5 November, is expected to announce the squad for the France game on Thursday.

The upcoming match promises high drama as the two rivals meet for the first time since the controversial 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final, where South Africa narrowly defeated France 29-28 in Paris.

Springboks react to past World Cup rivalry

Springboks assistant coach Felix Jones said he was unsure whether France would view the match as a chance to avenge their 2023 World Cup defeat, adding that he did not know how the French team was approaching it. He added that it was likely the French would have some regrets from that game that they would want to address.

Captain Siya Kolisi admitted he had felt sympathy for the French players and fans after their World Cup exit. Centre Damian de Allende, however, did not share the same sentiment.

In a Rugby Pass TV interview last year, he explained that his perspective was shaped by the 2023 World Cup bid, which South Africa lost. He said that understanding the bidding process, as explained by Erasmus, had given the team extra motivation going into the quarter-final.

De Allende noted that South Africa had not hosted a World Cup since 1995 and that 2023 had likely been their best chance. He added that media narratives often painted South Africa as the “bad guys,” while France’s efforts to host the tournament again were overlooked.

He concluded that he did not feel sorry for the French team, saying sport was tough and that losing by one point in a home quarter-final was part of the game.

Springboks talk tough ahead of the encounter

Springbok lock Lood de Jager and flyhalf Manie Libbok said on Tuesday that they are expecting a tough encounter against France on Saturday. While the game has drawn extra attention due to South Africa eliminating Les Bleus from the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final, both players emphasised that their primary focus remains on delivering a strong performance in Paris.

Commenting on the challenge posed by France, De Jager said every Test is significant both for the team and on a personal level. He acknowledged the strength of the French side and described Saturday’s game as a major challenge, but added that the team was looking forward to it.

Libbok echoed these thoughts, saying that the Springboks were approaching the match like any other Test, concentrating on their own game plan and performance. He highlighted the honour of representing the team and the country, noting that previous encounters with France have always been demanding and a true test of quality.

Asked about the impact of South Africa’s narrow 29-28 World Cup victory over France, which led to their exit from the tournament, Libbok said the result was gratifying for the Boks. He described the match as highly physical and intense, adding that the one-point margin reflected the closeness of the contest, but South Africa was pleased to have come out on top.

