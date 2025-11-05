The rugby community has been thrown into deep mourning once again as legendary player, John Farragher, passed on a the age of 68.

The former Penrith Prop reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest a few days ago and despite medical efforts, was unable to recover. His passing has left a deep sense of sadness among those who knew him, as he was widely respected for his contributions both on and off the rugby field.

Just seven games into his first-grade career, Farragher’s life changed forever when a scrum collapsed on him during a match against Newtown at Henson Park, leaving him with severe spinal injuries. He was left paralysed and spent the remainder of his life in a wheelchair.

He served as a Panthers director from March 2022 and had worked at the club’s front door for over 40 years, becoming a familiar and beloved figure to players, staff, and fans alike.

John Farragher dies after cardiac arrest

In a statement, the Panthers said that after an extended period of rehabilitation, Farragher’s resilience and determination enabled him to return to the club in 1982, where he took on a public relations role at Panthers Leagues Club.

For more than four decades, he became one of the most familiar and beloved figures at the club, warmly welcoming members and guests while embodying the true spirit of the Panthers community.

The club added that Farragher’s contribution extended far beyond his playing career, earning him deep respect and affection from everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

The Panthers concluded by sending their thoughts to Farragher’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Source: Briefly News