The DA launched informal coalition outreach to rival parties following local government elections across South Africa

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis set strict, non-negotiable conditions for any potential coalition partners

The party projected gains of over 100 ward seats and 200 council seats while retaining key metropolitan positions

Geordi Hill-Lewis said the DA is ready for coalitions. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Democratic Alliance (DA) has begun informal outreach to other political parties as it moves to secure coalition arrangements in hung municipal councils across the country, following the conclusion of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

IOL reported that DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, speaking at the national results operations centre in Midrand, said local governance is entering what he described as a transformative period. He projected that between 150 and 160 councils would require coalition administration, with preliminary counting suggesting roughly two-thirds of municipalities would need co-governing agreements to function.

DA sets strict coalition conditions

Hill-Lewis made clear that the party will not enter into arrangements without firm commitments from prospective partners. He outlined non-negotiable requirements centred on governance integrity, active anti-corruption efforts, and public accountability.

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While current discussions remain informal, the DA confirmed that formal multi-party negotiations are expected to begin shortly. The party said final coalition agreements will be made publicly available once concluded, though the negotiations themselves will not be conducted in the open.

DA projects major electoral gains

Early vote tallies positioned the DA as the largest party in several major metropolitan areas, including Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Nelson Mandela Bay. The party also retained outright majorities in the City of Cape Town and uMngeni Municipality.

Broader projections point to significant nationwide growth, with the party anticipating gains of more than 100 ward seats and upwards of 200 council seats across South Africa.

View a tweet from the Independent Electoral Commission about the results:

Hung council dominate LGE 2026 results

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the 2026 local government elections, where 69 of the first 100 decided councils were hung, and smaller parties gained influence in coalition talks.

The ANC recorded its weakest national result since 1994, while ActionSA made gains in Gauteng’s major metros. With results still provisional, negotiations could determine who governs across much of the country.

Source: Briefly News