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DA Begins Coalition Talks After Local Elections, Up to 160 Councils Could Need Co-Governing
Politics

DA Begins Coalition Talks After Local Elections, Up to 160 Councils Could Need Co-Governing

by  Tebogo Mokwena
2 min read
  • The DA launched informal coalition outreach to rival parties following local government elections across South Africa
  • DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis set strict, non-negotiable conditions for any potential coalition partners
  • The party projected gains of over 100 ward seats and 200 council seats while retaining key metropolitan positions

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Geordin Hill-Lewis addresses supporters during DA's Final Western Cape Campaign Rally, at a sports ground in Belhar, as part of their build-up to the approaching local government elections, in Cape Town, on October 10, 2026
Geordi Hill-Lewis said the DA is ready for coalitions. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Democratic Alliance (DA) has begun informal outreach to other political parties as it moves to secure coalition arrangements in hung municipal councils across the country, following the conclusion of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

IOL reported that DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, speaking at the national results operations centre in Midrand, said local governance is entering what he described as a transformative period. He projected that between 150 and 160 councils would require coalition administration, with preliminary counting suggesting roughly two-thirds of municipalities would need co-governing agreements to function.

DA sets strict coalition conditions

Hill-Lewis made clear that the party will not enter into arrangements without firm commitments from prospective partners. He outlined non-negotiable requirements centred on governance integrity, active anti-corruption efforts, and public accountability.

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Patriotic Alliance rises to second place in Western Cape with 58% of votes counted

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While current discussions remain informal, the DA confirmed that formal multi-party negotiations are expected to begin shortly. The party said final coalition agreements will be made publicly available once concluded, though the negotiations themselves will not be conducted in the open.

DA projects major electoral gains

Early vote tallies positioned the DA as the largest party in several major metropolitan areas, including Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Nelson Mandela Bay. The party also retained outright majorities in the City of Cape Town and uMngeni Municipality.

Broader projections point to significant nationwide growth, with the party anticipating gains of more than 100 ward seats and upwards of 200 council seats across South Africa.

View a tweet from the Independent Electoral Commission about the results:

Hung council dominate LGE 2026 results

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the 2026 local government elections, where 69 of the first 100 decided councils were hung, and smaller parties gained influence in coalition talks.

Read also

Helen Zille confident DA will win Johannesburg as 2026 Local Government Election votes are counted

The ANC recorded its weakest national result since 1994, while ActionSA made gains in Gauteng’s major metros. With results still provisional, negotiations could determine who governs across much of the country.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
DA - Democratic AllianceSouth Africa Elections
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