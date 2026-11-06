Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Explains Why He Refused to Vote in the Local Government Elections
- Mbuyiseni Ndlozi opened up about his decision not to vote in the Local Government Elections during a recent interview
- The former EFF member explained that the growing division among Black South Africans left him deeply frustrated with the political landscape
- Ndlozi shared what he believes could be the only real solution to the country's crisis of poverty and unemployment
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Former EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has broken his silence on why he chose to sit out the Local Government Elections, and his reasoning has reignited conversation about the state of South African politics. Speaking on Daily Thetha, Ndlozi was candid about his disillusionment, saying plainly that he "couldn't" cast a vote.
Ndlozi, who was a prominent face of the EFF before his unexpected departure from the party in 2025, described a deep unhappiness with the direction the country's political class has taken.
Ndlozi's problem with black political division
"I'm very unhappy with the conduct of black people in South Africa. I don't understand why we have accepted to be so atomised, because we are not going to achieve anything. The amount of division," he said.
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He argued that too many politicians are using public office as a vehicle for personal enrichment rather than national progress, labelling them "entrepreneurs" masquerading as leaders.
"Throughout history, the mission of democracy was not to divide us; you can't act when you're divided. Our issues like poverty, unemployment, inequality are not going to be resolved by this political party entrepreneurship that was displayed yesterday. These people are business people using politics for personal business," he added.
Ndlozi also pointed to the sheer number of political parties as a symptom of a broken system.
"My difficulty is the 600 political parties, while white people only have two choices. We must get there, choose amongst people who had a chance and are not changing unemployment; they're not changing poverty," he said.
He went on to frame his decision not to vote as a principled stance rather than apathy.
"I can't participate in the further division of black people. I'm part of this 51% of the voters that are not moved by the continuous atomisation of our people."
What Ndlozi believes must change
When pushed on what a real alternative might look like, Ndlozi shifted from criticism to something resembling a call to action. Rather than pointing to a specific party or leader, he placed his hope in grassroots organising.
"We need civil societies to propel the rise of a new black who is community-driven with the desire to see this country do better," he said.
His comments come at a time when voter turnout and political disengagement remain significant concerns in South Africa, with millions choosing to stay home on election day.
Watch Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's interview below.
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi predicts Donald Trump impeachment
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's reaction to the Democrats winning the US midterms.
The former EFF member and radio presenter suggested Donald Trump's presidency faces serious consequences, with Democrats now holding both the House and Senate.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za