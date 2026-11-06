Mbuyiseni Ndlozi opened up about his decision not to vote in the Local Government Elections during a recent interview

The former EFF member explained that the growing division among Black South Africans left him deeply frustrated with the political landscape

Ndlozi shared what he believes could be the only real solution to the country's crisis of poverty and unemployment

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi explained why he didn't participate in the Local Government Elections. Images: MbuyiseniNdlozi/ X, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Former EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has broken his silence on why he chose to sit out the Local Government Elections, and his reasoning has reignited conversation about the state of South African politics. Speaking on Daily Thetha, Ndlozi was candid about his disillusionment, saying plainly that he "couldn't" cast a vote.

Ndlozi, who was a prominent face of the EFF before his unexpected departure from the party in 2025, described a deep unhappiness with the direction the country's political class has taken.

Ndlozi's problem with black political division

"I'm very unhappy with the conduct of black people in South Africa. I don't understand why we have accepted to be so atomised, because we are not going to achieve anything. The amount of division," he said.

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He argued that too many politicians are using public office as a vehicle for personal enrichment rather than national progress, labelling them "entrepreneurs" masquerading as leaders.

"Throughout history, the mission of democracy was not to divide us; you can't act when you're divided. Our issues like poverty, unemployment, inequality are not going to be resolved by this political party entrepreneurship that was displayed yesterday. These people are business people using politics for personal business," he added.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi explained that the growing division among Black South Africans left him deeply frustrated with the political landscape. Image: MbuyiseniNdlozi

Source: Twitter

Ndlozi also pointed to the sheer number of political parties as a symptom of a broken system.

"My difficulty is the 600 political parties, while white people only have two choices. We must get there, choose amongst people who had a chance and are not changing unemployment; they're not changing poverty," he said.

He went on to frame his decision not to vote as a principled stance rather than apathy.

"I can't participate in the further division of black people. I'm part of this 51% of the voters that are not moved by the continuous atomisation of our people."

What Ndlozi believes must change

When pushed on what a real alternative might look like, Ndlozi shifted from criticism to something resembling a call to action. Rather than pointing to a specific party or leader, he placed his hope in grassroots organising.

"We need civil societies to propel the rise of a new black who is community-driven with the desire to see this country do better," he said.

His comments come at a time when voter turnout and political disengagement remain significant concerns in South Africa, with millions choosing to stay home on election day.

Watch Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's interview below.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi predicts Donald Trump impeachment

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's reaction to the Democrats winning the US midterms.

The former EFF member and radio presenter suggested Donald Trump's presidency faces serious consequences, with Democrats now holding both the House and Senate.

Source: Briefly News