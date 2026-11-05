A South African couple tied the knot at Home Affairs in a private ceremony filmed in an official government office

The sweet video, shared by @ameerajutasnelling on Instagram in October 2026, captured a tender moment between the newlyweds

South Africans flooded the comments to celebrate the couple, saying their love made viewers believe in love again

A South African couple showed the country that love does not need a grand venue to feel extraordinary. Instagrammer @ameerajutasnelling shared a video in October 2026 of herself and her partner getting married at a Home Affairs office, and the clip quickly resonated with people across Mzansi.

A couple got married at Home Affairs, and many loved the ceremony. Image: @ameerajutasnelling

Source: Instagram

The footage captured an indoor setting, complete with a South African flag and official seals visible on the table, leaving no doubt about where the moment was taking place. A romantic song played softly in the background, its lyrics about simply choosing to get married perfectly matching the quiet joy in the room.

The video by @ameerajutasnelling captured the couple's warm affection for one another. A third woman, likely an official or witness, was present during the registration, but all eyes were on the pair at the centre of it all. Their expressions said everything words could not. The clip struck a chord because it pushed back against the idea that a wedding only counts if it comes with a big budget. For many South Africans watching, the simplicity of a Home Affairs ceremony felt refreshing and real. Watch the couple's Home Affairs wedding video here:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi celebrates the newlyweds

South Africans warmed to the couple's story and showed up in the comments in full force:

@carmenthomas2409 wrote:

"I love this. God's richest blessings for your new chapter."

@shonize_le_grange said:

"😍The way you look at each other ❤️"

@sirsmvdr_13 shared:

"Congratulations on your new journey 👏 ✨️ Please tell people this is normal and totally okay. The beauty is in the love you share ❤️"

@lawrence_ae_mbaki added:

"You guys make me believe in love over and over again. Congratulations 🎊"

@lamola_drele said:

"Congratulations to both of you 💓💗🫰🏼 This is so beautiful. 🤗 Thank you for sharing your happy moments with us."

@carynleigh15 wrote:

"Congratulations x2!! ❤️"

Other Briefly News stories on Home Affairs weddings

A South African couple’s civil ceremony at Home Affairs went viral after bride @chantelleflorenceshawa posted footage of their marriage officer delivering a speech in an unexpectedly eccentric, drawn-out fashion.

Bride Shirley (@shirlsrams10) inspired thousands on TikTok after detailing how she and her husband successfully planned their entire wedding, including outfits, rings, transport, and a celebratory family meal, for just R10,000.

Content creator @lunluncat captured hearts across South African social media after sharing celebratory photos of his quiet civil ceremony at their local Department of Home Affairs office.

Source: Briefly News