The Freedom Front Plus dominated the Orania Town Hall voting station in the Northern Cape during local government elections

The ANC failed to register a single vote at the station, while the EFF recorded only one

Vote counting continues across South Africa's 23,696 voting districts as the IEC verifies municipal results nationwide

The Freedom Front Plus clinched Orania. Images: GroblerduPreez and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NORTHERN CAPE — The Freedom Front Plus secured an overwhelming share of ballots at the Orania Town Hall voting station in the Northern Cape, emerging as the decisive winner at the site in the ongoing Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026..

Official results from the voting station show the VF Plus collected 405 votes, translating to 88.82% of the total valid vote share. The Democratic Alliance placed second with 44 votes, accounting for 9.65% of ballots cast. The African Christian Democratic Party received 5 votes (1.1%), the Economic Freedom Fighters recorded just one vote, and the African National Congress did not receive a single vote at the station.

Orania results mirror broader local trends

The outcome at Orania is consistent with the town's historically strong support for the VF Plus. The community, situated along the Orange River in the Northern Cape, has long been associated with Afrikaner cultural identity, and its voting patterns reflect that alignment.

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The results come as vote counting continues across all 23,696 voting districts in South Africa. The Electoral Commission of South Africa reported that more than 12 million citizens cast their ballots nationally, with Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest levels of voter participation.

Counting continues as IEC verifies results

Preliminary national tallies indicate competitive standings among the main contesting parties, including the DA, ANC, VF Plus, and EFF, as municipal councils across all nine provinces work through ward and proportional representation ballots. The IEC is continuing to verify figures before publishing certified results at the municipal level.

217 Cape Town voting stations opened late

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the late ballot deliveries that left 217 Cape Metro voting stations unable to open on time for special voting, with Kraaifontein among the worst-hit areas.

Some voters waited for hours and left without casting their ballots. Read how the disruption unfolded and what the IEC said affected voters could do next.

Source: Briefly News