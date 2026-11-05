Penny Lebyane announced the passing of her father, Rufus Sunnyboy Lebyane, who died on 30 October 2026

The radio personality shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, describing her father as 'Love Personified'

Rufus Lebyane will be laid to rest on 7 November 2026 at Nasrec Cemetery in Johannesburg

Radio presenter Penny Lebyane mourned her father Rufus Lebyane. Image: pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

South African radio personality Penny Lebyane is in mourning after losing her father, Rufus Sunnyboy Lebyane, who passed away on 30 October 2026 at the age of 79. On Wednesday, 4 November 2026, she broke the news on Instagram in a deeply personal tribute that moved thousands of her followers.

In her post, Penny described her late father as the first man who ever loved her unconditionally, calling him "Love Personified." She wrote about how the values and affection he gave her and her siblings, Lebo, Brenda, and Neo, would remain with them for the rest of their lives.

"I lost the 1st man who loved me as I am, my father, dad, tyma, papa Ka... My heart is full of everything he is and has taught me and my siblings Lebo, Brenda, Neo, which will remain with us for the rest of our lives," she wrote, adding, "I walk in the world so full of it cause it's the only thing he had, and it was enough. Papa, my love, I know your love will carry us till eternity."

She accompanied the tribute with a verse from Romans 13:8: "Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law."

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Radio star Penny Lebyane mourned her father. Image: pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

Rufus Lebyane's funeral arrangements

Penny also shared the funeral details in her post. Rufus Sunnyboy Lebyane, born on 21 June 1947, will be buried on Saturday, 7 November 2026, at Nasrec Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Fellow celebrities and fans flooded the comments section to offer their support. Below are some of the heartfelt messages:

@yvonne_chakachaka: "May his soul rest in peace. ❤️❤️"

@montshotheblack: "Condolences ausi 🫂"

@dawnthandeka_king: "Aaaahhh Penny, I am so sorry, I am sending you love and light and strength ❤️❤️❤️"

@lerato_mvelase: "🫂🫂 condolences 🙏🏾"

@sophiendaba_: "Nothing like a father's love, sis💔. May his soul rest in Peace. 🕊🙏"

@minniedlamini: "I can't imagine your pain 💔"

@relebogile: "Aaaaah baby. I am so, so terribly sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in power. Sending you so much healing light and love ❤️"

@bouwercarol: "Deepest condolences, Penny. A profound loss. Sending love 🙏🏽😇🤍🤍🤍"

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Source: Briefly News