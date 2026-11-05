Travel creator Liam Dipple documented his stay at a roofless Airbnb in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan

The open-air accommodation sat in complete isolation among red sandstone rocks with no roof, doors, or toilets

Social media users flooded the comments with concerns about desert wildlife, freezing temperatures, and bathroom logistics

A traveller documented his stay at an outdoor desert Airbnb. Image: @liamdipple

Source: Instagram

Travel content creator Liam Dipple spent a night completely alone in the Jordanian desert, in what can only loosely be called a room. His stay at a roofless, doorless Airbnb in Wadi Rum, priced at just $40 (roughly R700) a night, attracted considerable attention online after he shared the experience on Instagram on 19 October 2026.

The accommodation was nothing more than a low stone wall carved into the base of towering red sandstone rocks. Inside sat a double bed dressed in crisp white linen with folded towels and a fleece blanket, all exposed to the desert sky. No ceiling. No door. No bathroom anywhere in sight. A small crate tucked in the corner held extra blankets, and a pile of rocks sat nearby as the only other features of the space.

A night under the Wadi Rum stars

Liam, who goes by the Instagram handle @liamdipple, walked viewers around the sparse sleeping spot before showing himself settling in for the night beneath an open expanse of desert sky. The isolation was absolute. No other guests, no staff, no structures nearby.

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Wadi Rum, known as the Valley of the Moon, is a protected desert wilderness in southern Jordan and a popular destination for adventure travellers. While open-air sleeping experiences exist in the region, most desert camps offer at least some shelter. Liam's choice to go fully exposed with zero amenities pushed that concept to its absolute limit, and the internet had plenty to say about it.

Watch Liam Dipple's roofless Wadi Rum desert stay in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi and the world react

The clip drew hundreds of reactions, with viewers split between genuine concern and sharp humour about the extreme minimalist setup. The comments section filled up quickly, with people raising everything from scorpions to sanitation:

@yasmeina.89 wrote:

"The box is extra blankets. It gets cold in the desert at night."

@qubenalex got straight to the point:

"One minute, where's the toilet?"

@thoughts_from.a.balcony declared:

"That ain't no Airbnb."

@x0sheida0x quipped:

"This is why women live longer."

@marco_r3z joked:

"Cleaning instructions be like. Remove all sand before checkout."

@ameerov00 added:

"Hopefully there are no snakes or scorpions that are poisonous."

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Source: Briefly News