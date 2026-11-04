Sam, a 27-year-old Zimbabwean, returned home after seven years of specialised work in the UK to settle in Victoria Falls

Within a year and a half of moving back, Sam built a home on land in a village called Monde and launched a cruise business

Sam also rebuilt his dream car and became a father, sharing the journey on Instagram to inspire others

A young Zimbabwean man is turning heads online after leaving a steady career in the United Kingdom. He chose to return home and build his life from the ground up in one of Africa's most iconic destinations.

A Zimbabwean man returned from the UK to live in a village. Image: @sambezi_kayak

Source: Instagram

Sam, 27, spent seven years in the UK specialising in fibreglass blade repairs and rope access before deciding the time had come to go back to Zimbabwe. He chose Victoria Falls as his base and has not looked back since.

In a selfie-style video posted to his Instagram page @sambezi_kayak, filmed at sunset with a pool and bush landscape behind him, Sam opened up about everything he had built since returning. He secured a small piece of land in a village called Monde, constructed his own home, and launched a cruise business he calls Zam Zam, which is now fully operational. He also rebuilt his dream car and recently became a father. He said:

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"This is the view that I wake up to every morning."

Sam has built his online presence around adrenaline: surfing, kayaking, catching crocodiles, and even getting charged by wild elephants. But with his video, @sambezi_kayak signalled a shift. He said he had always wanted to create content that showed the quieter, more personal side of life in Victoria Falls, though fear of judgement held him back. He said:

"Life's just too short to care what people think. I've always loved making videos and documenting my life. It's always been a dream of mine to make the social media thing work."

Watch Sam share his Victoria Falls journey below:

Viewers applaud UK man's move to Zimbabwe

People in the comments were quick to show their support:

@jayylls wrote:

"Yes brooo 🔥🔥😂"

@susie_qew said:

"Well done, keep doing kind things for others ❤️"

@satimburwaj commented:

"Awesome ❤️👏. Zimbabwe is beautiful. Well done 👏👏"

@patrickdegoede1967 said:

"You're living your dream, young man. Way to go."

@philien.62 wrote:

"You are an inspiration!! Thank you 🌿🍃🦋"

@beatrix_hunt added:

"The South African people are always the greatest 👏 follow him."

@ash.bode.50 said:

"Well done to you. Carry on going. You have achieved so much so far 👏"

Other Briefly News stories about expatriates

Diaspora returnee Percy Magaya went viral after sitting down in her garden to candidly reflect on the first anniversary of her spontaneous decision to pack her bags and leave the United Kingdom for Zimbabwe within a single week.

South African TikTok creator Alice Mofokeng captivated viewers by sharing an aesthetic day-in-the-life vlog showcasing high-end living, lush modern amenities, and cafe culture in Harare.

Former US investment banker Alex Blumy went viral after sharing the terrifying reality of settling into her newly rented home in Zimbabwe, where she relocated to help establish a game reserve fundraising initiative.

Source: Briefly News